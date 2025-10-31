The Sweetest Question Ever Asked:“Good Morning, How Did You Sleep?”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Thomas Sherman's Gentle, Imaginative Picture Book Celebrates Grandparent Bonds, Bedtime Routines, and the Magic of Childhood Curiosity

It starts with a question every parent or grandparent has whispered in the glow of a morning sun:“How did you sleep?” But in the hands of beloved author Thomas Sherman, that simple phrase becomes the doorway to a whimsical bedtime world - one filled with frogs on lily pads, dolphins in the sea, and the most important creature of all: a child tucked in with love.

Good Morning, How Did You Sleep? is more than a bedtime book - it's a conversation between generations, a celebration of wonder, and a tribute to the joy of being close to the ones we love.

A Bedtime Story with Heart - and Imagination

Told in lyrical, repetitive phrasing that invites young readers to join in, this beautifully illustrated picture book follows a sweet exchange between a grandparent and a child reflecting on how - and where - they might have slept the night before. Was it like a pig in the mud? A hummingbird on a branch? A pony standing tall?

Each answer adds whimsy and rhythm while reinforcing the beauty of real-world connection: being safe, warm, and cherished - in bed, at home, surrounded by love.

The final response? As any grandparent will smile to read:“Like a girl in a bed, Grandpa!”

A Perfect Gift for Bedtime, Birthdays, and Grandparent Sleepovers

Featuring vibrant illustrations by Gerald Salazar and delightful animal comparisons, Good Morning, How Did You Sleep? is ideal for shared reading between grandparents and grandchildren. The story wraps science, humor, and heartfelt repetition into a memorable reading experience that both kids and caregivers will treasure night after night.

And yes - parents and teachers will love the back pages too, where Sherman dives into fascinating real-life facts about how animals actually sleep, from dolphins' half-brain rest to giraffes' standing naps.

A Love Letter to Grandparenting and Childhood

Inspired by Thomas Sherman' s own mornings with his grandchildren, this book reflects the magic of small questions that hold big meaning. With warmth, simplicity, and reverence for childhood curiosity, Sherman gives families a new tradition - asking, and imagining, together.

Now available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle on Amazon Order your copy of Good Morning, How Did You Sleep? by Thomas Sherman today - and bring new joy to bedtime in your home.

About the Author

Thomas Sherman is a Professor Emeritus with degrees from Paul Smith's College, Buffalo State University, Colorado State University, and the University of Colorado. Over the years, he's shared friendships with some of children's literature's most iconic names - Ezra Jack Keats, Tomie dePaola, and Maurice Sendak among them - all of whom inspired his devotion to uplifting stories for young readers.

Now retired in Florida with his wife Janice, Tom enjoys biking, cruising, and grandparenting - especially when it ends with the familiar refrain,“How did you sleep?” He is also the author of Kisses by the Moon.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading publishing and marketing firm committed to helping authors share impactful, uplifting, and transformative books with the world. By combining handson publishing support with strategic promotion, ATP ensures that powerful stories like Good Morning, How Did You Sleep? reach the audiences they're meant to inspire.