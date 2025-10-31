Tukosport Has Launched A Gofundme Campaign To Kickstart Its Mobile App Development

MENAFN - GetNews) Sports have always brought people together, from the roar of a stadium crowd to the cheers echoing in local bars and living rooms around the world. But what if that passion could do more than entertain? What if every fan's love for the game could change lives?

That's the mission behind TukoSport, a fast-growing sports platform where fans connect, enjoy exclusive discounts, and give back.

Now, the team behind TukoSport is launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the development of its mobile app, bringing the movement to every sports fan's pocket.

Reimagining What It Means to Be a Sports Fan

Unlike typical sports platforms, TukoSport blends connection, savings, and impact in one ecosystem.

Fans can:



Join for free

Create a personal sports profile

Connect with other fans and teams

Access discounts on tickets, gear, and events And, most importantly, know that 30% of every membership goes directly to charities that help children with disabilities and support communities in need.

“Sports unite people. With TukoSport, we're taking that connection beyond the field, giving fans a space to connect, save money, and change lives at the same time.” - Penelope Adai, Co-Founder

A Movement Built for Fans, Fueled by Purpose

Since launching the web platform, TukoSport has already built a passionate community of early users and small businesses offering member-only deals. The next step is the mobile app, which will allow anyone, from soccer moms to NBA die-hards, to join instantly, no matter where they are.

The GoFundMe campaign will directly fund:



App Development (60%): Building iOS and Android versions

Testing & Security (20%): Ensuring safe, high-performance user experience

Marketing & Outreach (10%): Expanding reach and partnerships Admin & Fees (10% ): Covering essential operational costs)

“This isn't just another app; it's a movement. When fans join TukoSport, they're not only celebrating the game; they're making an impact in their communities.”, Alain Adai, co-founder

Why This Matters

The TukoSport mission is simple: turn everyday fandom into everyday good.

When fans subscribe, they enjoy the perks and communities benefit. When businesses join, they grow.

And when charities receive support, more children and families get the help they need.

TukoSport's crowdfunding campaign invites fans, local sports shops, and impact-minded supporters to be part of the story, to help bring to life the first app that connects sports and purpose like never before.

Join the Movement

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign go directly toward building and launching the app. Supporters can also visit TukoSport to sign up and become early members.

For updates, follow TukoSport on social media:

Instagram @tukos_port/

Pinterest:

X @Tukosport

TikTok: @tukosport?lang=en

YouTube: @Tukosport

Facebook: #

About TukoSport

TukoSport is a platform by Tuko Tech LLC, a Texas-based technology company developing digital tools that empower communities through innovation and impact merges the love of sports with social good, allowing fans to connect, save, and contribute to charities with every membership.

Future plans include global app expansion, new charity and business partnerships, and transparent“impact dashboards” showing exactly where every dollar goes.