Value Co-Creation, Leap Forward Together Weichai And Global Partners Build The Strongest Competitive Edge

MENAFN - GetNews) On October 18, the Weichai Group 2025 Global Partners Conference was convened in Qingdao.

In the first three quarters of this year, Weichai Group achieved a 6% year-on-year increase in operating revenue. Its international business continued to expand rapidly, with engine export revenue up 30% year-on-year. Weichai and its global partners have stood shoulder to shoulder, built deep mutual trust, and weathered industry headwinds together maintaining steady, high-quality growth throughout. Looking ahead, Weichai aspires to go beyond being a world-class equipment manufacturer. It aims to work hand in hand with global partners to achieve three major breakthroughs in product value, customer relationships, and mutual industrial success. The company seeks to become a co-creator of value, a leader in industrial ecosystems, and to jointly shape a globally competitive, technologically advanced, and sustainable high-end equipment value chain.

On the main exhibition floor, Weichai, one of the largest and most technologically sophisticated enterprises under Shandong Heavy Industry Group presented 29 brands together, showcasing the latest products and innovations across six core business sectors: power system, commercial vehicle, construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and marine transportation equipment.







Weichai Power System Exhibition Zone

Among the highlights, nearly 60 flagship power system products were on display, covering a displacement range of 2–340L and a power range of 18–10,000 kW, forming a comprehensive, full-spectrum "Power Kingdom." Exhibited side by side were the 6160A diesel engine, still in reliable operation after nearly half a century; the WD615, the world's best-selling single-engine model; and the world's first diesel engine achieving a base thermal efficiency of 53.09%. Together, they trace Weichai's 79-year journey from reliability to global leadership.

In the past decade, Weichai has invested more than 30 billion yuan in engine research and development, consistently maintaining an R&D intensity above 6%. The company has established ten leading innovation platforms around the world and built a uniquely comprehensive "Golden Powertrain" system unmatched across the global industry. Weichai has developed extensive expertise across multiple energy technologies, spanning high-efficiency diesel engines, pure electric systems, hydrogen internal combustion engines, methanol engines, hydrogen fuel cells, and solid oxide fuel cells. With a focus on high-value markets-including global data centers, rigid mining trucks, large-scale excavators, and premium marine engines-Weichai has created a full lineup of M-series large-bore engines, delivering superior performance and exceptional value.

Integrating the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) concept throughout the entire product lifecycle, Weichai leverages a global service network of 65 representative offices and more than 8,000 service outlets to deliver comprehensive solutions-from preventive maintenance to rapid response-fostering long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with its customers. All ten overseas enterprises strategically restructured under Weichai's management have achieved steady, sustainable growth with the company's continued support.

Founded in 1946, Weichai Group is a core subsidiary of Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd., and has grown into one of China's most influential and globally recognized multinational industrial equipment manufacturers. Its brand portfolio includes leading domestic names such as Weichai Power, Shacman, Weichai Lovol, Fast Transmission, Hande Axle, and Torch Spark Plug, alongside internationally renowned brands such as Ferretti (Italy), KION Group and LHY (Germany), Dematic and PSI (United States), Baudouin (France), and Ballard Power Systems (Canada). With annual revenue exceeding 300 billion yuan, Weichai's products are sold in more than 150 countries and regions. The group ranks first globally in sales of heavy-duty engines and heavy-duty transmissions, is a world leader in industrial forklifts and luxury yachts, holds the top position in China's agricultural equipment market, and remains a major force in the country's heavy-duty truck industry.

The Global Partners Conference is not only a testament to Weichai's success in international collaboration but also marks a new starting point for driving the global development of high-end, green, and intelligent equipment. Moving forward, Weichai will continue to join hands with its global partners to share resources, strengthen networks, and co-create brands, working together to build the most competitive and integrated industrial value chain in the world.