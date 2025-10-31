Linkoptimizer For Indesign Now Supports Adobe Creative Cloud 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 6.3.3, a compatibility update to the company's workflow automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign. This tool helps users bypass hours of tedious manual edits by automatically shrinking InDesign link sizes, converting image formats, resizing to precise document dimensions, handling color conversions, and beyond. The latest version adds support for the recently launched InDesign and Photoshop 2026, boosting efficiency for designers and prepress pros.

Toronto, ON, Canada - October 31, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions proudly announces the release of LinkOptimizer 6.3.3, a key compatibility update to the company's production workflow automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer empowers designers by automating tedious repetitive tasks and streamlining complex image manipulations. After editing in Photoshop, it automatically reimports files into InDesign at 100% of their final size and exact position, removing the hassle of manual adjustments.







This update ensures seamless integration with the newly released InDesign and Photoshop 2026, provided free to licensed users. It also fixes rare crashes encountered by some on macOS 26 Tahoe.

"LinkOptimizer has become an essential part of our workflow," says Peter Blossom of American Cruise Lines in Guilford, Connecticut. "It saves hours of time, tediously replacing linked images, resizing and batch processing. LinkOptimizer makes our projects so much easier to prep for the printer."

LinkOptimizer harnesses the power of Photoshop to purge the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments such as color conversion and sharpening, and convert image file formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Process multiple InDesign documents and books

-Convert RGB to specific CMYK profile

-Scale and crop images to match their InDesign dimensions

-Set image resolution to 300 dpi

-Convert PNG links to PSD

-Run a Photoshop action on each image, and much more.

Users ultimately save countless hours on manual optimizations, reclaim gigabytes of disk space, speed up PDF and print outputs, reduce turnaround times, and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 6.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.12-26.x and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS6-2026.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

