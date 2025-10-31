Deborah Brown-Volkman, Career Reinvention Expert, Releases Her Transformative Book,“Reinventing Your Career For The AI Era”, To Help Readers Future-Proof Their Careers And Thrive In The AI Workplace

MENAFN - GetNews)



“This book is about taking back control” says Deborah.“AI is rewriting the rules of work, but you still decide how your story unfolds. You can let technology define your career, or you can turn it into the force that propels you forward. Reinvention is the difference between fading and flourishing.”A bold new release from career reinvention expert Deborah Brown Volkman, written for professionals determined to future-proof their careers, harness AI with confidence, and stay visible in the most disruptive workplace shift of our lifetime.







New York, NY - The workplace has entered a new era; one driven by artificial intelligence, automation, and upheaval.

For decades, professionals were taught to follow a familiar path: get a degree, secure a stable job, work hard, and climb the ladder. That ladder is gone. In its place is a landscape defined by shifting roles, disappearing skills, and constant reinvention. Artificial intelligence is not a distant future.

It is here now transforming jobs, rethinking structures, and demanding that every professional ask: What do I need to do to stay relevant?

In her new book, Reinventing Your Career for the AI Era: A Beginner's Guide to Adapting Quickly, Staying Relevant, and Standing Out, award-winning career coach and 9-book author Deborah Brown-Volkman answers that question with clarity and conviction.

With over two decades of experience guiding professionals through crises and career upheavals, she delivers a blueprint for thriving in a world forever changed by AI.

Inside Reinventing Your Career for the AI Era readers will discover how to:



Uncover hidden strengths, reveal gaps, and map a clear path to growth that positions you for the future.

Build the uniquely people abilities that no machine can replicate.

Reimagine your role by delivering AI powered wins that showcase undeniable value. Seize new opportunities that keep you in-demand and ready for what comes next.



ABOUT DEBORAH BROWN-VOLKMAN

Deborah Brown-Volkman is a leading voice on AI and the future of work. A trusted advisor to Fortune 500 leaders and professionals everywhere, she equips people to stay confident and indispensable in the AI era.

As a career reinvention coach, futurist, and author of eight books, Deborah has spent 20+ years guiding professionals through reinvention and transformation. She is known for simplifying complex changes, helping people break free from limiting roles, and preparing them to thrive in the most competitive job market in history.

Reinventing Your Career for the AI Era: A Beginner's Guide to Adapting Quickly, Staying Relevant, and Standing Out is available now on Amazon at:

For interviews, media appearances, or speaking engagements, visit