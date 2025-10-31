NVRDUL Management Announces The Signing Of Tailgate Revival

MENAFN - GetNews) NVRDUL Management (NVRDUL) has announced the signing of Tailgate Revival, the high-energy, Nashville-based country band that has grown into a nationally recognized touring act since forming in 2016. Known for a versatile show that marries the best of '90s and modern country with fan-favorite originals, Tailgate Revival has cultivated a loyal following across the U.S. Their music is available now on all major streaming platforms, with new singles released regularly.

A staple of Nashville's famed Broadway with packed sets at Ole Red and Whiskey Bent Saloon, Tailgate Revival has increasingly shifted focus to larger stages, from high-capacity venues to marquee festivals nationwide. Recent headline and featured dates include Lori's Road House (OH), Renfro Valley Entertainment Center (KY), and Welcome To The Farm (FL & OH), with the 2026 calendar already filling with major clubs, festivals, fairs, and headline events.







The band's live résumé underscores their ability to command any stage, having shared bills with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Riley Green, Clay Walker, and many more.

“Tailgate Revival checks every box: songs, chops, and a show that wins the room - every time,” said Carri Hyde, Founder and CEO of NVRDUL Management.“We're excited to amplify their momentum with strategic touring, content, and partnerships that match the size of their live impact.”

“We've built this from the ground up with our fans - bar stages, honky-tonks, festivals, and everything in between,” said Tailgate Revival.“Joining NVRDUL is the next right step to scale the vision, reach more markets, and keep releasing music we're proud of.”

Tailgate Revival actively supports organizations serving military personnel, veterans, police, firefighters, and first responders, partnering with groups including John Daly's Heart of a Lion Foundation, Honor Flight, and others to raise awareness and funds.

For more information, please visit .

About NVRDUL Management:

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, with offices in Nashville and operations worldwide, NVRDUL Management provides personalized entertainment management services for both emerging and established musicians, actors, and authors. Founder and CEO Carri Hyde launched NVRDUL with a mission to put artists' needs first, offering comprehensive, one-on-one guidance from an artist's perspective.

NVRDUL's services encompass every facet of career development, including record label and publishing strategy, sponsorships, touring, publicity, creative direction, and business management. The company's“Best-of-the-Best” approach ensures that each client receives elite resources and attention, empowering artists to focus on their craft while NVRDUL manages the business behind the art.

For more information, contact ....

Listen on Spotify.