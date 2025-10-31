From Off-Grid Homes To RV Adventures The Litime 100Ah Smart Comflex Series Connects Directly With Victron Systems For Smarter Power Management

MENAFN - GetNews) Ever wish you could hit the road or head off-grid without worrying about your power system? Or check on your home or cabin batteries while you're miles away? The LiTime Smart ComFlex Battery Series, the industry's first lithium battery line to feature open, protocol-compatible communication for RV and marine applications, delivers exactly that - giving users







Through seamless integration with Victron systems, the Smart ComFlex battery automatically reports 25+ core operating parameters, including charge current limits, discharge current limits, charge voltage limits. Victron system then uses this real-time data to dynamically adjust charging and discharging, maintaining batteries in their optimal state - extending lifespan, improving efficiency, and preventing unexpected shutdowns.

Through the Victron Remote Management (VRM) platform, users can monitor their complete power situation remotely without Bluetooth limitations and review historical energy data.

Whether on a Victron display screen or the mobile app, users can access key energy metrics on a single screen for complete system visibility. The system also provides intelligent alerts for voltage, current, and temperature anomalies, helping prevent unexpected power interruptions during any journey.

These advantages stem from the Smart ComFlex Series' core focus on intelligent connectivity, featuring a built-in Smart T5.0 BMS and native CAN communication interface that connect directly to Victron Cerbo GX control devices. Without the need for an external BMS or SmartShunt, users can easily integrate the batteries into the Victron Energy Management System for unified, optimized power coordination across the entire setup.

The LiTimeSmart ComFlexSeries now offers 12V, 24V, and 48V platforms, all seamlessly integrated with Victron systems. Whether for RV travel, marine recreation, or off-grid living, the Smart ComFlex Series meets diverse energy needs - enabling efficient, intelligent, and reliable power management across diverse scenarios.

12V Smart ComFlex: The Ideal Power Choice for RVs and Marine Living

For RV and marine users, 12V remains the most familiar voltage platform. The LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex battery, when integrated with Victron system, allows users to monitor battery performance in real time through the Victron Remote Management (VRM) system, display screen or mobile app - offering complete visibility into power flow and ensuring smooth operation of essentials like refrigerators, lighting, and entertainment devices.

Whether it's a weekend road trip or an extended voyage, users can flexibly configure their power setup to match specific needs. In communication mode, the 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex battery supports up to 16 units in parallel, expanding capacity from 1.28 kWh to 20.48 kWh. This provides stable and efficient power for a wide range of scenarios, allowing off-grid RV and marine users to enjoy the same comfort and reliability they have at home.

Suggested setup for a 2kW interconnected system

LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery× 2 (supports to 16 units in parallel)

Victron Cerbo GX (MK2)

Victron MultiPlus 2000VA 12V Solar Inverter Charger

Victron SmartSolar MPPT 100V/50A 12/24V Solar Charge Controller(optional)

Victron GX Touch 50 Display(optional)







4 8V Smart ComFlex (New Launch): A Smart, High-Capacity Solution for Off-Grid Living and Home Backup

As more users turn toward off-grid living and whole-home or essential backup power, LiTime has introduced its new 48V 100Ah Smart ComFlex battery. Each unit delivers 5120Wh of capacity and supports up to 16 batteries in parallel, building a powerful 81.92kWh energy system with 1C discharge capability - providing reliable power for off-grid homes, container homes, or whole-home backup. Users can easily scale the system based on household energy demand, adapting from single off-grid living to whole-home energy independence.

The 48V Smart ComFlex battery also supports applications in golf carts, large RVs, and marine house systems, and integrates seamlessly with the LiTime 48V 5kW Solar Inverter Charger, providing users with a versatile and reliable lithium power solution.

Suggested setup for a 5kW interconnected system

LiTime 48V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery × 1 (supports to 16 units in parallel)

Victron Cerbo GX (MK2)

Victron Quattro 5000VA 48V Solar Inverter Charger

Victron SmartSolar MPPT 100V / 20A 48V Solar Charge Controller(optional)

Victron GX Touch 50 Display(optional)







24V Smart ComFlex (Coming Soon): A High-Efficiency Power Solution for RVs, Marine Systems, and Compact Off-Grid Living

The upcoming 24V 100Ah LiTime Smart ComFlex battery is designed for RVs and boats with 24V electrical systems, as well as compact off-grid applications. Compared with 12V systems, it delivers higher output and longer runtime, making it perfect for RVs or boats that demand greater power capacity or operate high-consumption equipment. Meanwhile, compared to 48V systems, the 24V model offers a more cost-efficient solution, ideal for budget-sensitive users or those pursuing minimal off-grid lifestyles.

In marine applications, the 24V Smart ComFlex not only powers onboard living appliances but also provides steady propulsion for all 24V trolling motors, fully compatible with leading brands such as Minn Kota, Motorguide, Garmin Force, Lowrance Ghost, and Newport. When integrated with Victron system, the battery supports a 16P1S communication configuration, allowing flexible capacity expansion from (25.6 V) 2.56 kWh up to 40.96 kWh, delivering a reliable and efficient energy solution for diverse off-grid, RV, and marine adventures.

Suggested setup for a 2kW interconnected system

LiTime 24V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery × 1 (supports to 16 units in parallel)

Victron Cerbo GX (MK2)

Victron MultiPlus 2000VA 24V Solar Inverter Charger

Victron SmartSolar MPPT 100V/50A 12/24V Solar Charge Controller(optional)

Victron GX Touch 50 Display(optional)







Whether family or friends are traveling in an RV, or you simply want to check on your parents' home battery system while away, the Victron VRM platform allows users to monitor battery performance remotely in real time - ensuring that care and connection are never out of reach.

Whether staying in an off-grid cabin, camping at an RV site, or engaging in on-water activities, the Victron–ComFlex interconnected system automatically adjusts charging and discharging strategies to keep batteries in optimal condition. This ensures steady power for refrigerators, lighting, entertainment devices, and trolling motors alike.

With intelligent connectivity and expandable parallel capacity, LiTime Smart ComFlex batteries flexibly meet the needs of short trips, extended expeditions, and whole-home off-grid living - delivering reliable energy for every journey.

