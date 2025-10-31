Adaina Wins Two Awards For“Well, Mama, This Is It (It's Now Or Never)”

Author Adaina is proud to announce that her book has recently received two awards. The Literary Titan Book Award and the International Impact Book Awards have both been bestowed upon "Well, Mama, This is It (It's Now Or Never)" in recognition of its outstanding contribution to social justice and political poetry. "Well, Mama, This is It (It's Now Or Never)" has captivated readers with its engaging storyline, compelling characters, and thought-provoking themes. The book has been praised for its unique narrative voice and its ability to resonate with readers.

"I am truly honored to receive these awards for 'Well, Mama, This is It (It's Now Or Never)," Adaina said. "Writing this book allowed me to explore different characters and express what I had imagined, and I am so glad to see it being recognized in this way."

"Well, Mama, This is It (It's Now Or Never)" is available on Amazon and other online retailers. For more information about the book and Adaina, please visit

"Well, Mama, This is It (It's Now Or Never)" continues to make an impact on readers and literary critics alike for its fearless examination of social justice, identity, and resilience.

Praise for Well, Mama, This is It (It's Now or Never)

Readers have been deeply moved by Adaina's work, describing it as powerful, raw, and transformative.

Tanishq Rajmani wrote,“Some books hold your hand. This one looks you straight in the eye, cracks open your chest, and says, 'Let's talk about the truth.'” He praised the book's courage and emotional honesty, calling it“tender without being fragile, fierce without raising its voice

Similarly, Joseph Ferguson reflected on how deeply he connected with the story:“I have read many books, but this one stands out the most because I relate to it on a deep level... beautifully written... 'Money makes you mad, and fame gets you killed'-truer words have never been spoken. 5 stars!”

Nick Reed states that the book is“Definitely worth a read! I loved it - the writing is amazing, and the poems and story are so well developed. Even the book cover is beautiful. 5/5!”