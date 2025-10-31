Benjamin Nasberg Calls For Stronger Community Action To Support Local Restaurants And Fight Food Insecurity

MENAFN - GetNews) Carbone Restaurant Group CEO Urges Canadians to Reinvest in Local Dining and Charitable Food Programs

Entrepreneur and CEO Benjamin Nasberg is calling on communities across Canada to take action in support of local restaurants and food security initiatives, highlighting how small acts of consumer choice and compassion can make a measurable difference.

Nasberg, who founded the Restaurant Emergency Support Fund (RESF) during the COVID-19 pandemic, believes that economic recovery and social impact are deeply connected. The RESF initiative, created in partnership with S.S.C.O.P.E. Inc. and several local charities, purchased meals directly from restaurants and distributed them to food banks and shelters - ultimately serving tens of thousands of meals to Canadians facing food insecurity.

“Restaurants are the heartbeat of our communities,” said Nasberg.“When a restaurant closes, it's not just a business that's lost - it's jobs, it's culture, it's connection. Supporting your local restaurant means supporting the people behind it - the cooks, the servers, the farmers, the delivery drivers. Everyone.”

A Dual Crisis: Food Insecurity and Restaurant Closures

According to Food Banks Canada, over 2 million visits were made to food banks across the country in 2024 - a 32% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, Restaurants Canada reports that more than 50% of independent restaurants are still struggling to recover from pandemic-related losses, with rising food and labor costs pushing many toward closure.

“This isn't just about business - it's about basic needs,” Nasberg emphasized.“We have people skipping meals while food goes to waste and local kitchens are sitting empty. That's something we can fix together if we think differently.”

Nasberg's Restaurant Emergency Support Fund was designed to bridge that gap. The program created a self-sustaining loop - funding local restaurants to prepare fresh meals that went straight to those in need. It's a model he hopes others will adopt and scale.

Building a Culture of Giving Back

Beyond RESF, Nasberg has long integrated philanthropy into his business approach. He co-created the Westland–Carbone Culinary Scholarship for students pursuing culinary arts at Red River College, and he's helped fund programs like KidSport Manitoba and Coats for Kids - initiatives that provide sports opportunities and warm clothing for children.

“Leadership isn't about profit,” Nasberg said.“It's about responsibility. Every business can play a role in making their community stronger - and it doesn't always require massive budgets. Sometimes it starts with one good idea and the willingness to act.”

A Call to Action: Small Choices, Big Impact

Nasberg's message is as much about personal accountability as it is about corporate responsibility.“You don't have to start a foundation to make an impact,” he said.“Eat local. Donate to a food bank. Buy a few extra groceries for a neighbor. The small things add up.”

He urges consumers, especially younger generations, to see their spending power as a form of advocacy.“Every meal, every dollar, is a vote for the kind of community you want to live in,” Nasberg noted.“We can all make choices that build stronger, more compassionate neighborhoods.”

About Benjamin Nasberg

Benjamin Nasberg is the CEO of Carbone Restaurant Group, a Canadian hospitality company known for its innovative restaurant concepts and community-first business model. Recognized at the Business Elite Awards as one of North America's top entrepreneurs under 40, Nasberg has led Carbone's expansion from a single location to multiple restaurant brands across North America. He is also the founder of the Restaurant Emergency Support Fund and a co-founder of the Westland–Carbone Scholarship for culinary students.

How You Can Help



Support local restaurants: Choose locally owned and operated establishments when dining out or ordering takeout.

Donate to food programs: Contribute to local food banks or community kitchens, or volunteer your time. Share awareness: Encourage others to learn more about food insecurity and sustainable community support initiatives.

“Real change doesn't come from one person - it comes from all of us,” Nasberg said.“If every person helps one other person, that's how we rebuild together.”