The Boulder Group Successfully Closes 15Th Net Leased Walgreens Deal In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Walgreens located at 3518 Main Highway in Bamberg, South Carolina for $975,000.

The 10,233-square-foot building is strategically positioned along Main Highway, a major north-south corridor with a traffic volume of 7,800 vehicles per day that leads directly into downtown Bamberg. The property is surrounded by a strong mix of neighboring tenants, including Piggly Wiggly, Farmers Home Furniture, Dollar Tree, Hardee's, and Wells Fargo Bank. Nearly 10,000 people live within a five-mile radius. Those of which earn an average household income in excess of $52,000. Additionally, the area has limited competition, with the nearest pharmacy located over six miles to the west.

Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is a west coast-based investor. The buyer was a Georgia based investor.

Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 8,600 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day.

“This property boasts an exceptionally low rent compared to other national pharmacy locations,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. John Feeney of The Boulder Group, added,“Walgreens recent extension through 2030 demonstrated commitment to the site.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

More info: