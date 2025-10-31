Ex-Congressman Ritter Talks About Support For Ukraine In U.S. Congress

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“There is a fringe element on the Republican right getting a lot of attention on the internet, but outside their podcasting realm, I don't think they've made much impact,” Ritter said, adding that“they may have galvanized other parts of the Republican Party against them.”

He recalled that some MAGA figures, such as pro-Russian commentator Tucker Carlson, have openly opposed aid to Ukraine and have not criticized - but rather praised - Vladimir Putin,“who is a genocidal murderer.”

However, according to Ritter, many within the MAGA movement are coming to realize that Putin is“a bad guy, and that there's no easy way to discuss issues with him in a normal fashion.”

“Negotiating with him now - freezing the present front lines - he's not interested in that. He'll use negotiations simply to stall,” the former congressman added.

Polls show that much of the MAGA community“is strongly supportive of Ukraine over Putin,” Ritter noted.

“The number of Reagan Republicans in Congress is probably greater than the number of MAGA Republicans, but Reagan is dead and Trump is very much alive and tremendously influential,” he emphasized.

Ex-Congressmanbelieves Trump will provide major support to Ukraine

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is already in talks with European countries that possess long-range weapons regarding potential supplies.

Photo: Ritter's Facebook page