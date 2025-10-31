FM Sybiha: Russia's Attacks On Nuclear Infrastructure Involved 'Rosatom' Specialists

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote this on the social platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“The IAEA confirmed damage to substations that ensure the safe functioning of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants - as a result of Russian strikes. This is yet another example of Russia threatening nuclear safety of the European continent and violating international law. Important to note that such strikes could not have been carried out without the help of 'Rosatom' specialists,” Sybiha stated.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn these reckless actions, to end all cooperation with Russia in the field of atomic energy, and to sanction Rosatom.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Russia's missile and drone attack on October 30 damaged electrical substations crucial for maintaining nuclear safety in Ukraine.