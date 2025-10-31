Government Completes Preparations To Align 19Th EU Sanctions Package With Ukraine's Jurisdiction Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening addres, reports a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has also carried out preparatory work to synchronize the 19th EU sanctions package within our jurisdiction. And the Europeans are already preparing the 20th sanctions package – we have submitted proposals to our partners,” the President stated.

Zelensky reminded that new sanctions decisions were approved on Friday, targeting more than 50 individuals.

“Most of them are Russian nationals working for Russia's war against Ukraine - its military industry, and propaganda. Naturally, we will share our sanctions decisions with partner states so they can support this entirely just pressure on Russia for waging war,” he said.

The head of state added that he held a coordination meeting to summarize this year's sanctions results.

“Together with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our state, and the Foreign Intelligence Service, we identified the key tasks to be completed by the end of the year: targeting the Russian tanker fleet, Russian energy companies, and all enterprises and entities that help sustain the Russian military production,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it is important that Ukraine's partners take its arguments into account when preparing their own pressure measures.

“I want to especially thank our warriors for their long-range sanctions against Russia – there have been more than 160 hits on enemy fuel infrastructure since the start of this year alone, with hundreds more operations carried out directly against their war machine,” the President noted.

: Russia wants to turn all of Ukraine into another Pokrovs

Zelensky expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian special services - the SSU, intelligence agencies, and the armed forces - for their coordinated efforts.

“Ukrainians are most effective when we act together and align our goals,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions on 24 individuals and 31 companies from Russia, China, and Iran.