Ukraine Signs 29 Interstate Agreements At Expo 2025 PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

She recalled that at Expo 2025, Ukraine was represented by the pavilion Not for Sale. Thanks to it, millions of people learned about the values Ukrainians are fighting for - values that cannot be bought or destroyed.

“The exhibition was visited by more than 3 million people, including 140 foreign delegations, and 29 interstate agreements were signed. This is an example of Ukraine's effective and striking cultural diplomacy,” the head of government noted.

According to Svyrydenko, the Not for Sale pavilion can now be seen at the Ukrainian House – the National Center for Business and Cultural Cooperation in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version has its own special feature: it includes products from leading domestic manufacturers.

“And also – models of unique weapons born in Ukraine: a naval drone, a deep-strike drone, and missiles. Because it is weapons that help us defend the values we are fighting for,” Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the project team, patrons, businesses, and partners who made this large-scale initiative possible. She also extended special thanks for leadership on the project to Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

The head of government emphasized that culture, especially during an existential war, is a matter of national security and must remain a priority.

“I thank the Defense Forces and all our brave people. Because, above all, this exhibition is about you - about the people who defend the values of freedom, dignity, and the right to choose every day in real life,” Svyrydenko stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian pavilion presented at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka won a silver award in the category Best Activation or Engagement at the prestigious World Expolympics competition.