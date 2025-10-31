Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Electric Trucks From Customers

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, has announced the recall of 6,197 Cybertruck vehicles due to a potential safety issue, Azernews reports.

The recall affects Cybertrucks that have had special off-road light panels installed since 2024 to enhance visibility in low-light or rugged driving conditions.

According to a statement from U.S. regulators,“it is possible that the surface was improperly primed during installation of the light panel, which could weaken its attachment or cause it to detach from the windshield.”

A loose or detached light panel could pose a hazard to other drivers and pedestrians. Tesla said it will inspect all affected vehicles and repair or replace the component free of charge if necessary.

This is not the first time Tesla's futuristic pickup has faced scrutiny. Since deliveries began in late 2023, the Cybertruck's unconventional design and stainless-steel body have sparked both enthusiasm and criticism - and the company has already issued several recalls for minor defects, including windshield wiper issues and trim misalignments.

Despite these setbacks, the Cybertruck remains one of Tesla's most talked-about vehicles, attracting strong demand from fans and early adopters. Industry analysts note that the company's quick response to quality concerns reflects a growing emphasis on safety and reliability, as Tesla continues to expand production and prepare for international deliveries in 2026.