Haven Treatment Center To Participate In Toys For Tots Drive As A Drop Off Location
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Haven Treatment Center is proud to collaborate with Toys for Tots as a donation drop off site in Vancouver, Washington, this holiday season. Toys for Tots is an organization that has been,“giving joy to children during the holiday season since 1947.”
Through CEO, Ms. Barilla's, pay it forward initiatives, Haven Treatment Center will host Toys for Tots drop off boxes supporting the local community. Individuals wishing to participate in the toy drive can donate unwrapped toys to Haven Treatment Center at 2805 E 19TH Street, Vancouver, Washington 98661 before December 16, 2025 anytime from 8:30am - 3:30pm, Monday through Friday.
If you wish to participate or learn more about Toys for Tots or Haven Treatment Center, please contact Haven Treatment Center at (360) 255-5993 or visit our website at to schedule a drop off time.
Haven Treatment Center offers both in person and telehealth mental health services for children ages 5 to 17 across the state of Washington. Haven Treatment Center offers a full wrap around programs ensuring each client is given the highest level of service excellence and quality client care pending state licensure.
