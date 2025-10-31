Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Provides Update On Operations In Montego Bay Following Hurricane Melissa

At this time, the necessary work is being carried out to restore essential airport infrastructure and services, as well as the assessment of the damage caused to airport facilities and equipment. In accordance with safety protocols and in coordination with local authorities, limited commercial operations are expected to resume on Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 a.m. (local time).

GAP's priority is to ensure that all airport systems and procedures are fully operational and meet the highest safety standards prior to the full restoration of commercial air operations.

The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees, and business partners remains our highest priority.

GAP will continue to provide timely updates regarding the operations at Montego Bay Airport.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.