E& Joins Forces With Kredosai For Personalised Customer Engagement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Human-centred AI brings personalised reminders, clear choices and easy escalation across rich messaging

Dubai, UAE – October 2025 – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, and human-centered AI platform KredosAi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalising their collaboration for an AI-powered personalised communication platform that helps customers resolve issues quickly and with empathy, while strengthening long-term relationships.

Through this partnership, e& UAE will leverage KredosAi's expertise in state-of-the-art personalised customer engagement platform which combines advanced AI capabilities with real-time customer data. This combined solution empowers e& UAE to connect with customers using context-sensitive, emotionally aware communications that are customised to personal preferences, and evolving customer experiences.

Chris Lipman, Chief Customer Experience Officer at e& UAE, said:“This collaboration enables the delivery of intelligent customer care that reflects each customer's situation. By pairing AI with empathy in every interaction, we can offer timely, personalised guidance delivered on the channel they use most, in the language they prefer.”

“This partnership with e& UAE is more than an innovation milestone. It represents the future of customer experience and engagement. At KredosAi, we believe that every customer interaction should feel personal and bespoke, tailored uniquely for that individual. By combining the intelligence of AI with the immersive power of rich communication platforms such as WhatsApp, we are setting a new global standard for how enterprises communicate with their customers,” said Balaji Sridharan, CEO of KredosAi

The initiative harnesses KredosAi's expertise in advanced AI-driven messaging solutions to deliver highly personalised communications that engage customers at critical touchpoints. By integrating predictive engagement models and multilingual personalisation, e& UAE will be empowered to connect empathetically, accelerating payment resolutions while simultaneously strengthening long-term customer loyalty and trust. This intelligent approach promises to enhance operational efficiency and deepen emotional impact in every interaction.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

About e& UAE:

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE's future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

About KredosAi:

KredosAi combines human-centered AI and behavioral economics to provide enterprises the capability to deliver personalized, outcome-driven customer experiences to late paying customers. By preserving the relationship between companies and their customers, KredosAi helps prevent churn by increasing retention rates using a proprietary AI model that learns from customer behavior and empowers customers to take action.