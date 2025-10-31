Meetgeek Announces Launch Of AI Voice Agents To Autonomously Participate In Virtual Meetings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, DE, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeetGeek, an AI meeting productivity platform used by organizations worldwide, announced the release of its, an advancement in meeting automation designed to enable artificial intelligence to actively participate in virtual meetings. The new technology allows AI to communicate verbally, ask relevant questions, and perform specific tasks during live calls across major platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

MeetGeek AI Voice Agents

MeetGeek AI Voice Agents

The launch represents a shift from traditional meeting tools that passively record and summarize discussions to a new model where AI contributes as an active participant. The agents are capable of joining meetings, guiding conversations, collecting information, and following predefined workflows, offering teams a more structured and efficient meeting experience.

“We are seeing the evolution of meeting technology from observation to interaction,” said Dan Huru, CEO and Co-founder of MeetGeek.“Our AI Voice Agents engage directly in discussions, ensuring key points are addressed and commitments are clearly captured. This release signals a new phase in the way teams conduct and manage meetings.”

AI Voice Agents and Their Functionality

MeetGeek's AI Voice Agents utilize advanced natural language processing and contextual understanding to communicate with meeting participants in real time. Unlike previous AI systems that only generate transcripts or summaries, these agents are designed to listen, interpret, and respond when appropriate.

Organizations can customize the agents for specific business processes or select from several ready-to-use templates developed for common use cases:



AI Screen Recruiter: Conducts structured interviews, generates evaluation summaries, and schedules follow-up discussions.

AI Lead Discovery Agent: Engages potential customers, documents pain points, and relays findings to sales representatives.

AI Customer Success Agent: Leads client review sessions, identifies retention indicators, and records action points for internal teams.

AI Scrum Master: Guides daily standups, tracks progress updates, and records blockers in project management systems. AI Meeting Copilot: Joins general meetings to clarify details, ensure agenda adherence, and record final decisions accurately.



Each agent functions as a configurable digital participant, following predefined parameters set by the user while maintaining natural conversation flow.

A Transition Toward the“Agentic Era” of Meetings

The introduction of AI Voice Agents marks what MeetGeek describes as the start of the“Agentic Era of Meetings,” in which artificial intelligence moves from passive note-taking to proactive engagement.

“Meeting automation has primarily focused on documentation,” said Alex Mindru, Co-founder and Technical Lead at MeetGeek.“Agentic AI now participates in real time - generating follow-ups, prompting next steps, and integrating outcomes directly into business systems. It acts in support of the human process rather than in observation of it.”

The Voice Agents connect to over 10,000 enterprise applications, allowing information from meetings to synchronize with systems already used by teams. Supported integrations include major platforms such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Slack, Notion, ClickUp, and Jira. This connection enables meeting insights and action items to transition automatically into existing operational workflows.

Security and Compliance Standards

As with other MeetGeek features, the AI Voice Agents were developed with an emphasis on privacy and compliance. The company confirmed that its systems are GDPR-compliant, SOC 2 Type II certified, and HIPAA-ready, meeting the requirements of enterprise and regulated industries.

Organizations using the new agents can control their activation settings, data retention rules, and access permissions. Every meeting participant is informed when an AI Voice Agent is present, supporting transparency and data protection standards.

“Enterprises adopting automation need to know that their data remains protected,” said Huru.“Security controls and compliance certifications are central to every new capability we introduce.”

Future Development and Upcoming Event

MeetGeek indicated that future updates will enhance the Voice Agents' capacity to manage more complex dialogues and deeper integrations with communication and task management tools. These improvements are expected to extend the agents' ability to process decisions and collaborate across diverse business contexts.

The company will demonstrate the AI Voice Agents in an upcoming webinar on November 11, 2025, providing participants with a closer look at how autonomous AI can assist teams in structured meetings and operational reviews. Registration details are available on the company's official website.

Industry Context

The launch comes as organizations continue to explore the role of conversational AI in everyday work processes. The ability for AI to not only interpret but also contribute to discussions has become an area of active research and product development across the technology sector. MeetGeek's introduction of autonomous meeting agents positions it among the early providers offering AI-driven participation in enterprise communication platforms.

About MeetGeek

MeetGeek is an artificial intelligence meeting productivity platform that records, summarizes, and automates meeting outcomes. The platform supports over 30,000 teams in more than 100 countries and integrates with a broad range of enterprise tools. MeetGeek is backed by EarlyGame Ventures and continues to focus on the development of practical AI solutions for modern workplaces.





Media Contact

Company Name: MeetGeek

Contact Person: Mariana Oliveira

Title: Head of Marketing

Email:...

Phone: +351 912 778 148

Country: United States

Website:

For additional information, visit