Africa Intelligence Brief - October 31, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Today's brief highlights key developments across Africa: In North Africa, Egypt launches a fintech regulatory framework, Morocco advances phosphate export deals, and Libya secures international backing for economic unification. West Africa features Nigeria's central bank rate adjustment and market reforms for agribusiness. Central Africa's DRC finalizes a defense pact with regional allies. In East Africa, Tanzania unveils tourism investment incentives, Ethiopia signs a major hydropower agreement, and pushes for multilateral talks on maritime rights. Southern Africa's Namibia attracts FDI in uranium mining. North Africa Egypt - Fintech sandbox regulations to spur innovation Egypt's central bank introduced a regulatory sandbox for fintech startups, allowing testing of digital payment and lending solutions with waived fees and expedited approvals to foster sector growth amid digitization drives.

Why it matters: The framework accelerates financial inclusion, attracts venture capital, and strengthens Egypt 's position in regional digital markets while supporting SME lending.

Morocco - New phosphate supply contracts with Asian buyers Rabat sealed long-term agreements worth MAD 20 billion ($2 billion) for phosphate exports to India and China, emphasizing sustainable mining practices and value-added processing to capitalize on global fertilizer demand.

Why it matters: Secured contracts stabilize fiscal revenues, enhance trade balances, and position Morocco as a key supplier in agri-markets, drawing investments in downstream industries.

Libya - IMF endorses plan for unified national budget The IMF approved Libya's roadmap for a consolidated budget across divided administrations, including audits of oil funds and spending caps to enable elections and reconstruction financing.

Why it matters: Budget unity reduces fiscal fragmentation, improves creditworthiness, and unlocks multilateral loans for infrastructure, benefiting energy investors.

West Africa Nigeria - Central bank cuts key rate to 25.5% Authorities lowered the monetary policy rate by 50 basis points to stimulate lending, targeting inflation control and growth in manufacturing and exports following recent FX reforms.

Why it matters: The cut eases borrowing costs, boosts market liquidity, and supports naira stability, encouraging inflows into equities and bonds.

Nigeria - Agribusiness incentives rolled out in northern states Abuja launched subsidies and land allocations worth ₦500 billion ($305 million) for commercial farming and processing, aiming to diversify from oil and enhance food security through PPPs.

Why it matters: Targeted incentives reduce import dependency, create jobs, and integrate Nigeria into global agri-value chains, improving sovereign yields.

Central Africa DRC - Regional defense agreement signed with neighbors Kinshasa inked a mutual security pact with Rwanda and Uganda to combat militias, including joint patrols and intelligence sharing to secure eastern borders and mining zones.

Why it matters: Enhanced defense cooperation de-escalates conflicts, safeguards mineral exports, and attracts FDI in energy and logistics infrastructure.

East Africa Tanzania - Tourism sector gets $200m investment boost Dodoma announced tax holidays and grants for hotel and eco-tourism projects, partnering with international firms to expand facilities in Zanzibar and national parks amid post-election stability.

Why it matters: The push revitalizes a key forex earner, fosters PPPs in hospitality, and strengthens regional economic ties with EAC partners.

Ethiopia - $3bn hydropower deal with Chinese consortium Addis Ababa awarded a contract for a new dam project to generate 2,000 MW, funded by Beijing, to address power shortages and export surplus to neighbors under ongoing reforms.

Why it matters: The deal expands energy capacity, supports industrial growth, and improves fiscal space through exports, enhancing investor appeal.

Ethiopia - Proposal for UN-mediated Red Sea access negotiations The government called for UN involvement in discussions with coastal states on port usage, highlighting economic benefits and committing to non-aggressive solutions for trade efficiency.

Why it matters: Mediated access lowers logistics expenses, boosts competitiveness in global markets, and promotes stability in the Horn of Africa.

Southern Africa Namibia - Uranium mine expansion draws $400m from investors Windhoek approved a joint venture for scaling up uranium production at key sites, with Australian and Canadian firms committing funds amid rising global nuclear demand.

Why it matters: The expansion diversifies revenues, aligns with energy transitions, and reinforces Namibia's role in critical minerals supply chains.

Editor's note: All headlines are new developments reported today. USD equivalents reflect today's spot rates.