What's Fueling The Big Rally In HKD Stock Today?



The company's strong half-year results were primarily driven by the integration of The Generation Essentials Group and improved media operations. The AMTD Digital's revenue jumped to $73.2 million, marking a 1,086% year-on-year increase.

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD), a France-based digital solutions, hospitality, and VIP services company, hit a year high after reporting a sharp 10-fold surge in revenue for the six months ending April 30, 2025.

The firm's revenue jumped to $73.2 million, marking a 1,086% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reflecting robust growth across media, entertainment, and luxury hospitality segments.

Growth Drivers

The company's strong half-year results were primarily driven by the integration of The Generation Essentials Group (TGE) and the expansion of its media operations through subsidiaries, including L'Officiel and The Art Newspaper.

At the time of writing, AMTD Digital's stock pared some of the gains and traded over 52% higher. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'extremely high' from 'normal' levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.