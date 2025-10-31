Verdun Windows And Doors Receives Feddev Ontario Support For Groundbreaking Vars Facility

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Verdun Windows and Doors, one of Canada's most trusted names in energy efficient home solutions, has announced the next phase of its regional expansion with the development of a state-of-the-art, 104,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Vars Industrial Park. The project, backed by support from FedDev Ontario, represents a $30 million investment that will strengthen local manufacturing, create new jobs, and advance sustainable production in Eastern Ontario.

This milestone marks a defining moment for Verdun Windows and Doors, reinforcing its leadership in energy efficiency, innovation, and community-driven growth. The Vars facility will serve as the cornerstone of Verdun's mission to deliver world-class, Canadian-made windows and doors built for the country's unique climate.

Federal Support Strengthens Local Growth

The new facility received a $1 million contribution from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). This funding supports Verdun's ongoing efforts to expand advanced manufacturing capacity and develop new, high-performance product lines that meet the growing demand for sustainable housing solutions across Canada.

Federal representatives joined local officials and company leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighting the government's confidence in Verdun's long-term vision.“FedDev Ontario is proud to support Verdun Windows and Doors as it continues to innovate and grow,” said MP Giovanna Mingarelli.“This investment demonstrates how local manufacturing can drive both economic growth and environmental progress. Verdun's work is proof that green innovation and good jobs go hand in hand.”

The project will contribute directly to regional economic recovery and resilience, strengthening the manufacturing base while promoting environmentally conscious growth. A Major Investment in the Ottawa Region Verdun's new facility represents a $30 million investment in Eastern Ontario's manufacturing future. With the Vars site strategically located in Russell Township, the company will significantly increase its production capacity to meet growing national demand.

Mayor Mike Tarnowski praised Verdun's decision to expand locally, calling it a transformative project for the community.“Verdun's expansion is a signal of confidence in the region's workforce and potential,” said Tarnowski.“This facility means good, stable jobs for local families and a sustainable boost for our local economy. Verdun has been part of the fabric of our community for decades, and this new chapter will strengthen that connection.”

The Vars campus will feature modern production lines equipped with advanced CNC machining, automated fabrication systems, and real-time quality assurance technology. These enhancements will streamline operations, reduce waste, and ensure that Verdun continues to deliver the precision and reliability for which it is known.

Creating Local Jobs and Career Opportunities

Verdun Windows and Doors plans to create between 150 and 200 full-time positions once the facility is fully operational. The company is committed to hiring locally, with opportunities spanning manufacturing, logistics, engineering, and administration. To ensure workforce readiness, Verdun is partnering with local colleges and training programs to develop specialized internships and apprenticeships for students entering the trades and technical fields. The goal is to prepare a new generation of skilled workers who will help sustain and grow Canada's manufacturing sector.

“We believe in creating meaningful, long-term employment,” said a Verdun Windows and Doors spokesperson.“Our investment in training and education ensures that local talent can build lasting careers with us. We want to grow alongside the community that has supported

us for more than 40 years.” A community job fair is planned ahead of the facility's completion, giving residents an opportunity to meet Verdun's leadership team and explore available roles.

RevoCellTM Technology at the Heart of Production

At the core of Verdun's expansion is the company's award-winning RevoCellTM window line, a product that has redefined energy efficiency in the Canadian market. The RevoCellTM design uses microcellular PVC (mPVC) technology that incorporates billions of microscopic air pockets into the frame, dramatically improving insulation and strength. Unlike most competitors that require triple-pane glass to meet ENERGY STAR®“Most Efficient” standards, Verdun achieves these results with dual-pane configurations. This

innovation reflects Verdun's deep commitment to performance, sustainability, and

affordability.

“The new facility gives us the space and technology to continue refining and expanding RevoCellTM production,” said the company's R&D Director.“We designed RevoCellTM from the ground up to exceed efficiency standards, and this facility will let us scale that success to

serve even more Canadian homeowners.”

Verdun's RevoCellTM windows have earned ENERGY STAR® Canada Special Recognition Awards in both 2023 and 2024, confirming the company's leadership in sustainable manufacturing.

Sustainability at the Core of Design

Environmental responsibility has guided every decision behind the Vars project. The facility will feature rooftop solar panels, energy-efficient lighting, advanced HVAC systems, and water recycling technology to minimize operational impact. Verdun also plans to implement a

zero-waste-to-landfill program, ensuring that all production by-products are recycled or repurposed.“Our vision for sustainability extends beyond our products,” said Verdun's Sustainability Officer.“It's built into how we operate, how we design, and how we think about our role in the community. Verdun's expansion is a model of how business growth can align with environmental responsibility.”

The company's focus on eco-friendly operations reinforces its broader goal: to provide homeowners with energy-efficient solutions while reducing the overall environmental footprint of home construction and renovation.

Boosting Local Supply Chains and Economic Resilience

Verdun's expansion in Vars is more than an investment in a single facility-it is a strategic effort to rebuild and strengthen local supply chains. By sourcing materials such as glass, hardware, and packaging from regional partners, Verdun is supporting nearby industries

while minimizing transportation emissions. This approach not only benefits Verdun's operations but also fosters long-term economic growth throughout Eastern Ontario.

“Working with local suppliers creates a stronger ecosystem,” said the company's Procurement Manager.“When we keep production local, everyone benefits-our partners, our employees, and the communities we serve.”

A Vision for the Future

The Vars facility is scheduled for completion in late 2025, with production expected to begin in early 2026. Once operational, it will become Verdun's largest and most advanced manufacturing site, capable of producing a wide range of high-efficiency windows and doors designed specifically for Canadian homes. Verdun plans to use the facility as a hub for future research and development initiatives, exploring innovations in smart-home integration, advanced materials, and next-generation glazing technologies.

“We are building more than a factory-we are building the foundation for the future of Canadian manufacturing,” said Verdun leadership.“This project represents our belief that innovation, sustainability, and community are the keys to long-term success.”

About Verdun Windows and Doors

Founded in 1982, Verdun Windows and Doors is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient windows and doors tailored to the country's climate. Headquartered in Ottawa, Verdun designs, manufactures, and installs its products locally, ensuring full control over quality and customer satisfaction. The company's signature RevoCellTM technology has earned multiple national awards, including ENERGY STAR® Canada Special Recognition honors in 2023 and 2024. With over four decades of craftsmanship and innovation, Verdun continues to set the benchmark for sustainable home solutions in Canada.

