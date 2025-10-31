PR Leaders From Across The Continent Join African SABRE Jury

MENAFN - PRovoke) JOHANNESBURG-Public relations agency leaders and senior corporate communications professionals from across the African continent will be among the judges for PRovoke Media's 2026 African SABRE Awards competition, which will recognize the best PR campaigns from across the region over the past 12 monthsThe deadline for entries into the African SABRE competition is November 10, 2025. The awards are operated this year in partnership with the PRCA, and winners will be recognized during that organization's annual conference in Johannesburg on March 17 and 18.The jury will include senior communications executives from major multinational corporations and African companies including:



Altaaf Kazi, VP of communications at sustainable investment firm Millat Group;

Anele Nzimande, PR and influencer lead, Unilever;

Finola Quarsingh, head of communications at Sanlam Investments;

Katherine Arudo, head of communications at gaming company Betika Group;

Mabel Aladenusi, head of brands and marketing comms at Wema Bank (pictured); Saint-FrancisTohlang, senior director of communications at Mars.

The jury also includes leaders from some of the region's most respected public relations and communications firms from markets such as Kenya (Engage, Glass House PR, IMG); Mauritius (Blast Burson); Nigeria (Aequitas Global, Chain Reactions, Integrated Indigo, Redrick PR); and South Africa (Alfa Destiny Group, Razor, Red Ribbon, Retroviral).



And finally, there are representatives of global and multinational agencies Havas Red, Portland Communications, We Communicaions, and Weber Shandwick.



Says PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes, who will chair the jury:“In recent years, the African SABRE Awards have produced some outstanding campaigns that showcase the power and creativity of African storytelling.



“This year we have assembled a jury of top professionals from across the continent, from corporate and agency roles for multinational companies and local firms to review the best campaigns from the region and select our 2026 winners.”



Guidelines for winning campaigns can be found here.