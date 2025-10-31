403
C4 Imaging Announces Introduction Of The Nova Z Fiducial Marker
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- C4 Imaging LLC is pleased to announce the introduction of the Nova Z Fiducial Marker, a non-metallic marker designed to complement its current range of positive-signal MRI markers. Nova Z is ideal for CT and x-ray imaging, where its non-metallic core delivers exceptional visibility. It's particularly well suited to proton beam therapy, a treatment option that is increasingly utilized in the US for a wide variety of cancers, and one that would benefit from Nova Z's non-metallic nature.
Image guidance utilizing fiducial markers is an important option to reduce margins of uncertainty when planning radiation or proton treatment for cancer. They help ensure therapy is focused on the cancer, rather than on surrounding healthy tissues, optimizing cure rates, and minimizing the risk of side effects. Most fiducial markers contain metal, which can cause imprecise voids, or artifacts, on MR images. Nova Z Fiducial Markers are comprised of non-metallic materials that minimize artifact when viewed with MRI.
Radiation Oncologists and their teams often combine MR and CT images, referred to as co-registration or image fusion, to precisely plan where therapy will be targeted. They will be able to utilize Nova Z to co-register MR and CT images without the concern of metal related artifacts, and then utilize Nova Z's CT or x-ray imaging properties to precisely align radiotherapy or proton delivery throughout the course of each patient's treatment.
Andrew Bright, President of C4 Imaging, commented,“We're excited to introduce Nova Z, our latest non-metallic fiducial marker.” Mr. Bright added,“Nova Z was developed as a direct result of feedback back from leaders in the fields of proton and radiation therapy and illustrates C4 Imaging's commitment to being guided by excellence and developing solutions that address true clinical needs.”
About C4 IMAGING
C4 imaging creates breakthrough non-metallic markers designed to optimize cancer treatment by improving tumor localization, resulting in precise delivery of therapy and enhanced patient outcomes. The company's proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius®, a positive MRI signal radioactive seed location marker designed to improve quality assessment after prostate cancer treatment with low dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy, as well as OrionTM, which enables accurate MRI–based pre-treatment planning for cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. C4's multimodality fiducial marker, Nova, allows the benefits of positive-signal MRI treatment management to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy or proton therapy each year. To learn more, please visit .
For further information contact:
Andrew Bright
Tel: 609 933 5895
...
