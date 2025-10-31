House Of Beaut Expands Independent Marketplace With New Global Skincare, Body Care, And Wellness Launches

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - House of Beaut, the online marketplace redefining how consumers discover independent and emerging beauty brands, has announced the expansion of its curated brand portfolio. The latest additions strengthen House of Beaut's position as a global discovery destination championing craftsmanship, transparency, and conscious innovation within beauty and wellness.

This expansion introduces a new wave of independent skincare, body care, wellness, and digital self-care brands that align with House of Beaut's purpose-led vision - connecting conscious consumers with high-performance, design-driven products that prioritize integrity, results, and meaningful storytelling.







House Of Beaut

Building the Independent Beauty Ecosystem

Since its launch in 2024, House of Beaut has become one of the few online platforms dedicated exclusively to independent beauty and wellness creators. The marketplace merges retail accessibility with editorial storytelling, offering a discovery-led experience that celebrates authenticity, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Through this latest expansion, House of Beaut continues to deepen its commitment to spotlighting visionary founders and exceptional formulations from across the globe - giving independent brands a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

New Brand Launches on House of Beaut

Aishani (Australia) - Aishani is clean, clinically informed, and culturally driven body care that celebrates real skin diversity. Founded by Chantelle Singh, the brand formulates for melanin-rich, dry, and sensitive skin - delivering hydration, brightness, and barrier support for every body. More than body care, Aishani represents a movement for inclusion, authenticity, and unapologetic self-expression.

Munch (New York) - A celebration of duality, Munch bridges New York modern minimalism with Mexican craftsmanship. Its clean skincare line reflects quiet luxury - understated yet bold, functional yet refined. Every formula embodies intention, integrity, and timeless design, redefining what simple, elevated skincare can be.

Chatelier (France) - Where ethical luxury meets science, Chatelier delivers high-performance skincare rooted in balance and harmony. Founded by chemist Laura Kaats, the brand uses organic, ethically sourced ingredients with minimal plastic packaging, and plants a tree for every product sold - symbolising its dedication to sustainability and conscious luxury.

Nuchu (Monaco) - A wellness brand born from personal transformation, Nuchu creates clean, gut-friendly supplements free from added sugars or artificial ingredients. Its vegan, gluten-free gummies - Glow Me Away, Calm Me Down, and Boost Me Up - support skin, mood, and energy from the inside out. Nuchu embodies the future of wellness: functional, beautiful, and built on integrity.

The Sporty Muse (United Kingdom) - Redefining lifestyle and movement, The Sporty Muse is a wellness brand rooted in comfort and performance. Known for its high-quality, second-skin fabrics, it merges luxury craftsmanship with everyday wearability - proving that wellness can be stylish, confident, and effortless all at once.

Becoming Her by Self Care Girl - Marking House of Beaut's evolution beyond beauty and wellness, Becoming Her introduces a quiet-luxury self-care e-book designed to guide women toward calm confidence and intentional living. Featuring The Soft Life Blueprint, journaling prompts, affirmations, and a glass-skin checklist, the e-book empowers readers to create mindful routines and elevate their energy. This launch signifies House of Beaut's growing role as a platform for empowerment, education, and self-discovery.

Purpose-Led Curation at the Core

Every brand featured on House of Beaut is hand-selected through a meticulous review process that evaluates product quality, founder story, sustainability, and innovation. The marketplace prioritizes authenticity over volume - spotlighting those who blend creativity, science, and integrity in equal measure.

This thoughtful curation ensures that House of Beaut remains not only a retail platform but also a trusted editorial space - where conscious consumers can discover brands that align with their values, lifestyle, and sense of identity.







House of Beaut's curated selection of independent beauty brands offers tailored solutions for every skin, hair, and body concern. From hydrating essentials, to brightening and repairing heroes.

The Future of Conscious Beauty

With over 25 independent brands across skincare, body care, wellness, and now digital self-development, House of Beaut continues to lead a new wave of conscious beauty retail - one rooted in storytelling, quality, and purpose.

As the marketplace expands, House of Beaut remains committed to redefining how people experience beauty: not just as a routine, but as an act of empowerment, self-expression, and discovery.







The platform inviting consumers to explore leading indie beauty and wellness brands across skincare, hair care, make-up, and body care

About House of Beaut

House of Beaut is a UK-based online marketplace dedicated to showcasing independent and emerging beauty and wellness brands. Through editorial storytelling, community engagement, and purpose-driven curation, the platform connects conscious consumers with authentic, high-performance products that redefine beauty discovery.

Learn more at or follow @houseofbeautuk on Instagram and TikTok for brand updates and launch news.