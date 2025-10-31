Professor of Refugee Law, School of Advanced Study, University of London

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Sarah Singer is a Professor of Refugee Law at the Refugee Law Initiative, School of Advanced Study, University of London. She is an internationally recognised expert on criminality and asylum, and her contributions to the broader forced migration field include publications on European asylum law, humanitarian accountability, immigration detention and the protection of LGBT asylum seekers. She has led major collaborative interdisciplinary research projects, acted as expert commentator for various media outlets including BBC World News and BBC Radio 4, and is a recognised expert on postgraduate online education. She is inaugural Programme Director of the distance-learning MA in Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies and co-convenes the 'Refugees in the 21st Century' MOOC (Coursera).

–present Professor, School of Advanced Study, University of London

2014 Queen Mary, University of London, PhD International Law

ExperienceEducation