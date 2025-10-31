Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Announces New“Long-Range Sanctions” Targeting Russia

2025-10-31 03:12:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He announced this on Telegra following a meeting with top security officials, including SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk and Foreign Intelligence Service Head Oleh Ivashchenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Together with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, we have identified priority targets for our long-range sanctions in the near term. We will definitely implement all of them,” Zelensky stated.

As Ukrinform noted, overnight on October 23, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery and an ammunition depot inside Russia.

Read also: Defense Forces destroy one of three Oreshnik missiles on Russian territory - Maliuk

Earlier, on October 16, Ukrainian forces hit the Saratov oil refinery, and on October 13, the SSU and Special Operations drones targeted the Feodosia marine oil terminal and several power substations in temporarily occupied Crimea - damaging 11 fuel tanks, ten of which were filled at the time.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

