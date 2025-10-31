Ukrainian Presidential Office Discusses Boosting Air Defense With Foreign Diplomats

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa shared the update on Facebook.

The briefing covered the situation on the frontlines, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, and measures to strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine's Air Force.

“Russian plans remain unchanged - they aim to seize all of Ukraine. They do not want peace. Instead, they continue striking civilians. Now, with colder weather, they have launched another wave of attacks on energy infrastructure, trying to leave people without electricity and heat,” Palisa said.

“We must respond together with our partners,” he emphasized.

Zelensky urges NATO to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as Putin tries to break Ukraine's resistance through terror

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is working with international partners to provide the Defense Forces with weapons and strengthen the country's air defense systems.

