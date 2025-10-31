Ukrainian Presidential Office Discusses Boosting Air Defense With Foreign Diplomats
The briefing covered the situation on the frontlines, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, and measures to strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine's Air Force.
“Russian plans remain unchanged - they aim to seize all of Ukraine. They do not want peace. Instead, they continue striking civilians. Now, with colder weather, they have launched another wave of attacks on energy infrastructure, trying to leave people without electricity and heat,” Palisa said.
“We must respond together with our partners,” he emphasized.Read also: Zelensky urges NATO to boost air defense s as Putin tries to break Ukraine's resistance through Terror
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is working with international partners to provide the Defense Forces with weapons and strengthen the country's air defense systems.
Photo: Pavlo Palisa / Facebook
