Court Places Ex-Odesa Mayor Trukhanov Under 24-Hour House Arrest

Ukrinform reports.

"The court has ruled to grant the motion. To apply to Trukhanov a preventive measure in the form of 24-hour house arrest, prohibiting him from leaving his residence at the specified address except for the need to receive urgent medical assistance or proceed to a civil defense shelter during an air raid alert, until December 28, 2025," the judge said.

The court also imposed several obligations on Trukhanov, including not leaving the city without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court; refraining from contact with witnesses; surrendering his passport and other travel documents; and wearing an electronic bracelet.

The court ruling may be appealed within five days from the date of its announcement.

Following the hearing, Trukhanov's lawyer, Oleksandr Lysak, told reporters that the defense team intends to appeal the decision.

On October 29 the National Police of Ukraine confirmed that law enforcement officers had served notices of suspicion to former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, as well as to officials of the Odesa City Council and a municipal enterprise, over alleged official negligence connected to the flooding on September 30 that claimed the lives of nine people, including a child.

The investigation determined that the city's stormwater drainage system had not been properly maintained for years.

Trukhanov said he had not expected to be served with a notice of suspicion over negligence. According to him, the city council, services, and utility workers "were acting minute by minute" during the emergency.

He insisted that residents had been warned about the heavy rainfall, but the hydrometeorological center's alert arrived only after the fatalities had occurred.

Trukhanov stated he does not avoid responsibility and acknowledged that Odesa's drainage system is in a catastrophic state, requiring billions of hryvnias in investment and government support to fix.

He added that the scale of the September 30 storm exceeded the capacity of any drainage system and expressed readiness to provide all documents proving the work carried out by city services during those days.