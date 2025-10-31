Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain's Crown Prince Receives Arab Delegations Participating In 21St Manama Dialogue

2025-10-31 03:11:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Manama, Oct. 31 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, today received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, along with heads of Arab delegations participating in the 21st Manama Dialogue 2025.
The meeting underscored the importance of the Manama Dialogue as a vital platform for comprehensive regional and international discussions aimed at enhancing security, promoting stability, and achieving lasting peace across the region.

Jordan News Agency

