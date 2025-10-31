Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Future Demand, Revenue Forecast, And Strategic Growth Outlook 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by rising demand from aerospace, defense, and energy industries for lightweight, high-strength, and heat-resistant materials. Key players such as GE Aviation, Rolls-Royce, SGL Carbon, CoorsTek, and Lancer Systems are focusing on material innovation, production efficiency, and strategic collaborations to enhance performance and sustainability in high-temperature applications.

The ceramic matrix composite market is projected to reach USD 20.83 billion by 2030 from USD 12.76 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3% in terms of value report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, share, ceramic matrix composite market trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and future growth opportunities.

The ceramic matrix composites market is experiencing an upward trend due to its performance needs and technological developments as well as expanding applications in various end-use Industries. One of the primary factors leading to the growth of ceramic matrix composites is attributed to the increasing demand for materials that are light weight, high strength, and can endure harsh temperatures and therefore achieve higher fuel economy, leading to cutting down of emissions in the aerospace, automotive and energy industries.

Download PDF Brochure:

The industrialization of manufacturing processes to produce ceramic matrix composites, including automated fiber placement, chemical vapor infiltration, and 3D weaving, has reduced costs of production and improved material consistency, which is an added advantage to the commercialization of ceramic matrix composites. High temperature resistance and oxidation resistance along with growing use in aerospace turbine engines where no extensive cooling is necessary, has been a large growth factor, especially with defense and space programs desiring higher performance materials. The increasing focus on renewable energy and next-generation nuclear power systems wherein ceramic matrix composites provide corrosion resistance and operate under harsh conditions, increasing market expansion will also promote market growth.

Carbon/silicon carbide matrix type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

In the matrix type segment, the Carbon/Silicon Carbide (C/SiC) matrix type is projected to capture the largest share of the ceramic matrix composites market during the forecast period due to its outstanding lightweight, strength, and thermal resistance features that makes it highly desirable in demanding applications in aerospace, defense, and the automotive industry. The wear resistance properties of C/SiC composites, coupled with their low thermal expansion and tendency to operate reliably in hot and highly corrosive environments, makes them ideal for use in aircraft brakes and rocket nozzles, automobile brake discs, and industrial machine components. Moreover, gradual abidance of manufacturing technologies like, chemical vapor infiltration, and polymer infiltration and pyrolysis advancements have further improved the performance-to-cost ratio of C/SiC composites, which makes them useful in other industries as well. Future preference for C/SiC composites over other types of ceramic matrices is likely to be further fueled by increased focus on fuel efficiency and safety in end-use Industries as well as their growing demand in fuel and performance-related petroleum products.

Continuous fiber type segment held the largest market share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2024

The market share of the ceramic matrix composites market was dominated by the continuous fiber type in 2024 due to its high mechanical performance, durability, and maintenance of structural integrity in case of extreme operating temperatures. Continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites can be stronger in the tensile direction, tougher under fracture, and superior at fatigue versus those based on short fibers or particulates in the composites to support crucial applications across the aerospace, defense, energy, and high-performance automotive markets. Their ability to reinforce fibers continuously facilitates good load transmission and improved damage resistance, which is critical in parts like turbine blades, combustor liners, aircraft brakes, and structural aerospace components used in wheels and other components. Moreover, the discovery of fiber weaving, braiding, and layup techniques have increased manufacturing efficiency and minimized defect occurrences in production, thus leading to further adoption. The need to enhance the performance and fuel efficiency factor by using lightweight and strong materials in high-value industries has strengthened the present trend of continuous fiber type segment of the ceramic matrix composites market.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to lead the ceramic matrix composites market due to the fact that, high profile manufacturers of aerospace, defense, and automotive industries, as well as, strong research & development facilities, are well entrenched in the region. Major ceramic matrix composite producers and end users like the GE Aerospace, Boeing, Lockheed Martin have some of the largest ceramic matrix composite facilities in the US and have been utilizing ceramic matrix composites in new generations of aircraft engines, missile systems, and space exploration programs to improve performance, fuel efficiency, and heat resistance. Investments by the government in the modernization of its military and space exploration as well as the existence of a well-developed industrial sector and manufacturing industries also contributes to the growth of the market. Companies have well-developed supply chains and have formed various strategic partnerships among the industry players and research institutions, facilitating swift innovation and commercialization. All these aspects make North America the most prominent region in the adoption of ceramic matrix composites during the forecast period.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Companies

Prominent companies include GE Aerospace (US), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Axiom Materials (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Lancer Systems (US), COIC (US), Applied Thin Films, Inc. (US), Ultramet (US), CFC Carbon co., ltd. (China), and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), among others.

GE Aerospace (US)

GE Aerospace is one of the subsidiaries of General Electric Company and is one of the most crucial global suppliers of jet engines, components and highly integrated systems that gear up jet engines in commercial airlines, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. The company offers a range of products and services covering advanced propulsion technologies, avionics, digital solutions, and also maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. GE Aerospace is also innovative in terms of high-performance jet engines, including LEAP, GE9X, and CF34 series engines, and has significant market presence in both narrow and wide body aircraft applications.

Inquire Before Buying:

Rolls-Royce plc (UK)

Backed by over 112 years of engineering excellence, Rolls-Royce plc is one of the largest companies involved in the production of power and propulsion systems on the globe, catering to the needs of the civil aerospace, defense, marine, and energy divisions. The company is a major aerospace manufacturer of wide-body aircraft engines, including the Trent engine family, used in powering large platforms of aircraft across the globe. Its business model ranges across engine design, manufacture, and robust portfolio of aftermarket services by offering a maintenance and operations savings to its customers under its offering of a power by the hour concept.

SGL Carbon (Germany)

SGL Carbon is a key player in the ceramic matrix composites market headquartered in Germany. Carbon fiber-based materials and products manufactured by the company are used in various industries, such as wind energy, transportation, and aerospace & defense. The company operates through five business units: Corporate, Graphite Solutions, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Process Technology. The company offers ceramic matrix composite products through its Composite Fibers & Materials segment. SGL Carbon has a well-established market presence in Europe. The group also supplies its products in the US, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.