$73.6 Million Multi-Year Backlog Plus Florida State Term Contract To Power Next-Generation Government IT Transformation Paves A Winning Path Forward For AI Cybersecurity Leader Cycurion, Inc.

Cybersecurity Leader Addressing the Growing Threat of Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches with a Multi-Layered SaaS Solution.

Serving Some of the Most Complex Government Agencies and Corporations in the World Including Fortune 100 and 500 Companies.

Clients and Partners Include: US Dept. of Defense, Defense Intelligence Agency, Dept. of Homeland Security, US Navy and Major Private Sector Companies.

Delivering State-of The-Art, Al-Infused Proprietary Technology Being One of the First to Marry AI and Cybersecurity.

First 10 Months of 2025 Deliver a Path to Expanded Margins and Recurring Revenue for 2026.

$73.6 Million Record Backlog Powered by a Strategic Acquisition Strategy Positions CYCU as a Leader in the AI-Cybersecurity Revolution.

Multi-Year Florida State Term Contract Award to Power Next-Generation Government IT Transformation.

Partnerships with Government Agencies and Healthcare Organizations Like Affiliates of National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).

October 27th Reverse Stock Split is a Deliberate, Positive Step to Realign Share Structure, Enhance Liquidity and Broaden Access to Institutional Investors.

Attractive New Share Structure with Only 2.88 Million OS.

Strengthened Balance Sheet Going Into 2026 Much Better Positioned with Debt Reduced by $3.2 Million.

Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU ) is a tech-enabled cybersecurity firm that serves some of the most complex government agencies and corporations in the world including Fortune 100 and 500 Companies. Founded by internet pioneer Emmit McHenry - who directly oversaw the first internet protocols and the creation of domains - CYCU brings an unparalleled blend of vision, technology, and experience to every project. More than just an MSSP or strategic advisor, CYCU is a full-service security partner capable of guiding any organization through the modern cyber threat landscape.

The flagship Cycurion ARx platform is a unified cybersecurity solution for protecting critical digital assets. Multi-layer protection is focused on inspecting requests to and responses from a digital asset. This non-invasive approach wraps around a digital asset - without hardware requirements or cloud installations - while keeping the client's IP completely private. With every request inspected, malicious threats are logged and blocked in real-time before reaching the asset. This CYCU multi-layer model of cybersecurity is intended to thwart potential attackers via an expanding set of protective layers.







Florida State Term Contract to Power Next-Generation Government IT Transformation

On October 29th CYCU announced its selection as an approved vendor under the Florida State Term Contract for Information Technology (IT) Staff Augmentation Services. This multi-year contract positions CYCU at the forefront of Florida's ambitious digital modernization agenda, enabling the Company to deploy elite IT talent across state agencies, municipalities, and eligible public entities.

The contract enables any Florida state agency, county, municipality, or eligible entity to engage CYCU directly-without competitive bidding-for mission-critical IT staff augmentation across software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud engineering, AI integration, project management, and systems architecture. CYCU will provide qualified professionals on a time-and-materials or statement-of-work basis, with pricing pre-negotiated and approved by the Florida Department of Management Services, ensuring cost transparency and streamlined procurement for the state's next wave of digital innovation and citizen-centric services.

Shareholder Letter Explains Path to Expanded Margins and Recurring Revenue for 2026

On October 28th CYCU issued a letter to shareholders from Chairman and CEO L. Kevin Kelly which included the following commentary on the on the Company's transformative progress achieved in the first 10 months of 2025.







The CYCU team has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine cybersecurity and IT solutions, offering proprietary solutions to meet customers' cybersecurity needs. CYCU AI-driven platforms, particularly ARx and Cyber Shield, have fueled a record-breaking backlog, deepened client trust, and powered a strategic acquisition strategy that positions CYCU as a leader in the AI-cybersecurity revolution.

A $73.6 million contracted backlog, spanning multi-year agreements of 1-5 years, reflects the surging demand for CYCU AI-enhanced ARx platform and managed security services. The backlog includes over $8 million in new contracts secured in the second quarter of 2025, such as a $6 million agreement with a major municipal transportation agency for AI-driven IT and cybersecurity solutions, plus an additional $4.6 million in recent awards across government, healthcare, and public safety sectors.

These contracts leverage CYCU proprietary AI algorithms to deliver real-time threat detection and response, driving higher margins and scalability. With these new contracts, CYCU expects to add $2.9 million in new annualized revenue to be reflected in the financials for the fourth quarter of 2025. The CYCU $16 million annualized revenue run-rate-separate from this backlog-signals robust growth. This AI-powered pipeline provides over 18 months of revenue visibility, positioning CYCU for increases in revenue in the third and fourth quarter of 2025.

CYCU proprietary AI software, that has been in development for over five years. As the ARx platform expands across the CYCU client base, it will significantly increase margins and create recurring revenue models, fundamentally enhancing the CYCU value proposition in 2026. CYCU is currently having its ARx platform's IP valued, which should significantly enhance the Company's worth by strengthening the balance sheet and attracting investors seeking AI-driven growth.

CYCU growth is anchored in trusted partnerships with Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, and healthcare organizations like those affiliated with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). Securing over 30 new agreements in 2025, CYCU achieved high client retention by delivering AI-powered solutions that go beyond traditional cybersecurity. The ARx platform's machine learning capabilities enable predictive threat mitigation, while the NACCHO Cyber Shield, to be adopted by NACCHO itself, projects with $1.8 million in contracted revenue in the first year, tapping into a $3 billion+ market.







CYCU will continue to grow its business by building on the strong foundation in federal, state, and local governments and also by acquiring companies in the corporate and product side, which will give higher margins and higher shareholder returns. A disciplined acquisition strategy has accelerated CYCU AI innovation and global presence. The March 31, 2025, MSA/Evergreen contract in SLG Innovation, enhances CYCU AI-driven program management and disaster recovery capabilities. Integration of subsidiaries like Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., has enriched the CYCU portfolio with advanced AI algorithms for threat detection and quantum-resistant cybersecurity. Strategic alliances, such as the LSV-TECH partnership to expand CYCU AI-powered MSSP Cyber Shield into Latin America, and a $1 million stock-for-stock exchange with iQSTEL, Inc., for AI-cybersecurity synergies, ensure cultural alignment and scalable, high-margin growth.

The recent CYCU one-for-thirty reverse stock split, effective with the commencement of business on October 27, 2025, has delivered a very small new share structure with only 2.88 million OS. This action is a deliberate, positive step to realign share structure, enhance liquidity, and broaden access to institutional investors-unlocking capital for CYCU AI-driven growth. It aligns CYCU with the Nasdaq listing standards, improves the CYCU investment profile, and positions CYCU to attract institutional support. CYCU management has now met with 15 financial institutions most of whom require a stock price in the $3-5 range to invest. CYCU has also sees a significant increase in investors from the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, and Australia, drawn to leadership in AI-cybersecurity and global expansion potential. CYCU is currently in compliance with key Nasdaq listing standards, including the $10 million stockholders' equity threshold (with $10.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2025) and the $5 million market value of publicly held shares. The reverse stock split is a catalyst, intended to ensure that CYCU remains listed on Nasdaq while AI innovations drive organic uplift.

CYCU has continued to strengthen its balance sheet and is going into 2026 much better positioned. Through a strategic debt-for-equity exchange, CYCU has reduced debt by $3.2 million with the issuance of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock in August 2025.

