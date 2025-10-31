RX Japan Announces 40Th Anniversary Edition Of NEPCON JAPAN 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2025 1:06 am - NEPCON Japan is Asia's leading exhibition for electronics R&D, manufacturing and packaging technology.

RX Japan has announced preparations for the 40th edition of NEPCON JAPAN, one of the world's most established trade events for the electronics and technology industries, set to take place on January 21–23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight.

Marking four decades of industry leadership, the event is gearing up to welcome more than 1,850 exhibitors, including those participating in concurrent shows, making this edition the largest in its history (figures including participants from concurrent shows).

NEPCON JAPAN has long been recognised as a comprehensive platform for innovations in electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, and advanced packaging technologies. For its milestone edition, the exhibition will span the entire Tokyo Big Sight, Japan's largest exhibition venue, offering visitors an expanded experience, with countless opportunities to explore solutions and engage with global industry leaders.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, NEPCON JAPAN will feature a special discussion bringing together top executives from leading electronics, semiconductor, and automotive parts manufacturers to explore how technology and the world may evolve over the next 5 to 10 years. At the keynote session, Mr. Scott Chen, Sr. Vice President of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) will deliver a speech on advanced packaging.

At the special session, Dr. Rao R. Tummala of the Georgia Institute of Technology will deliver an address titled“Emergence of Indian Semiconductor Industry for India and the World.” In addition, more than 200 seminars will be held throughout the event, featuring insights from companies such as Infineon Technologies Japan, StarPower Semiconductor, and Intel.

“The 40th year of NEPCON JAPAN is not just a milestone-it's a reflection of how far the industry has come and where it's headed,” said Masaki Soda, NEPCON JAPAN Show Director.“We're excited to create an environment where professionals can connect, learn, and shape the future together.”

NEPCON JAPAN will be held alongside three major exhibitions: AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, Factory Innovation Week, and Smart Logistics Expo, further expanding the scope of technologies and solutions available to attendees.

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD will showcase advancements in automotive technologies, including software-defined vehicles and sustainable materials, and will host special events such as EV disassembly exhibits and an AI Hackathon Contest. Keynote speakers include Hirofumi Inoue, President of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company at Toyota Motor Corporation, and Toshihiro Akiwa, Chief Officer / Automobile Development Operations Director at Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Factory Innovation Week will present solutions for manufacturing across four specialised zones-Automation, Robotics, Sustainable Manufacturing, and Human Resources-alongside exhibits of humanoid robots and wearable technologies. Smart Logistics Expo will feature innovations in logistics, including a dedicated zone for EV trucks and a wide range of solutions supporting supply chain efficiency.

By hosting these exhibitions concurrently, RX Japan aims to maximise networking opportunities and deliver a comprehensive experience for visitors across relevant sectors. Attendees will gain access to a diverse range of technologies, seminars, and business opportunities-all under one roof.

NEPCON JAPAN 2026 is set to be a landmark event for professionals across electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. Visitor registration is free via For more information, event updates and registration details, stay tuned through the official website: