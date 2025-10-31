LOREN DATA INTRODUCES GLOBAL PRODUCT ACCESS: THE VENDOR-FIRST PLATFORM FOR REAL-TIME CATALOG DISTRIBUTION AND DISCOVERY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Loren Data Corp. announces the launch of Global Product Access, the first vendor-first catalog platform designed to unify product data across every retail channel and every marketplace. Global Product Access gives vendors and retailers a single, connected source of truth for all products and all markets.

Global Product Access is catalog reimagined. Full stop.

Loren Data developed Global Product Access from a body of knowledge and a clean slate, redefining what a product catalog should be for modern commerce. The result is a platform built to simplify how vendors and retailers connect and how customers consume data.

Global Product Access empowers vendors to manage a single catalog that supports all markets and all products. Retailers and marketplaces can access accurate, consistent data directly from the source, improving collaboration and reducing duplication. The platform operates on a fixed-price publishing model with no per-SKU fees, supports unlimited products, and offers full flexibility with GTINs as an option rather than a requirement.

“Global Product Access brings the proven reliability and control that our customers know from ECGrid into the world of product data,” said Todd Gould, CEO of Loren Data“It gives vendors and retailers a direct, predictable, and secure way to manage product information while maintaining full ownership and consistency.”

Fixed-price publishing with no per-SKU fees.

Global Product Access replaces complex pricing models with a single, predictable cost. Vendors pay one flat rate to publish and maintain their entire catalog across every connected channel. This transparent approach makes it easier to plan, scale, and sell without hidden fees or usage restrictions.

Global Product Access will debut at the 2025 Retail Value Chain Federation (RVCF ) annual conference November 2nd, 2025, where Loren Data will showcase live demonstrations of the platform to retailers, suppliers, and industry professionals.

Key Capabilities

·Unified Product Sync: Centralize product data once and automatically distribute it across multiple platforms, channels, and retailers.

·Inventory Synchronization: Real-time stock visibility ensures accurate listings and fewer oversells.

·Retailer Data Compliance: Built-in support for retail data frameworks and public data pool standards to meet each retailer's requirements.

·Marketplace Integration: Connect directly with leading marketplaces including Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart Marketplace.

·Supplier Enablement: Extend data control to vendors and manufacturers with built-in onboarding tools and catalog validation.

·Global Product Access will be available beginning November 4, 2025, with live demonstrations at Loren Data's booth during the RVCF event.

About Loren Data Corp

Loren Data Corp is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company that provides secure, efficient, and scalable network solutions for connected businesses. With its flagship cloud platform, ECGrid, Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging network for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies. Loren Data's infrastructure supports real-time visibility, self-service control, and flexible integration through a robust API framework.

