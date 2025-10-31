403
NMSDC Executive Board Appoints Donald Cravins, Jr. As Permanent President, CEO
NMSDC Executive Board Appoints Donald Cravins, Jr. as Permanent President, CEO
The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has officially appointed Donald“Don” Cravins, Jr. as the permanent President and CEO of the organization, following a comprehensive and thoughtful selection process.
This decision affirms the progress our network has made under Don's interim leadership and positions NMSDC to move decisively into our next chapter.
“The Board confidently believes Don is the right leader for this moment,” said Kala Gibson, Chairman, NMSDC Board of Directors.“He has stabilized operations, strengthened affiliate relationships, and re-energized our stakeholders. We look forward to partnering with him to deliver impact across the network.”
With the announcement now official, the newly appointed President and CEO shared his gratitude and vision for the future.
“I am honored to lead NMSDC at such a pivotal moment in our nation's economic journey,” he said.“Our mission is clear: to ensure that MBEs are not just participating in the economy but shaping its future. To do that, we must evolve. We will move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and instead deliver targeted value to our MBEs, our corporate members, our affiliates, and our strategic partners. We will strengthen our matchmaking capabilities, modernize our technology, and align our network to connect opportunity with capacity at scale. Our work is far from finished, but we are moving forward together - with urgency, collaboration, and a renewed commitment to economic equity and shared prosperity."
Don will address the network at the NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange in Miami, November 2–5, 2025, where he'll share key updates on certification, affiliate alignment, and new performance frameworks tied to our theme,“Navigating Our New Economy.”
About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine dedicated to expanding opportunities for historically under-utilized entrepreneurs. Our impact extends well beyond supply chain development. It's about fostering upward mobility, broadening participation in the American free-market system, and ensuring fair access to the tools of economic success. Our mission is to help level the playing field by opening doors to wealth-building opportunities for those who have traditionally faced barriers.
