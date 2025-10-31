Tens Of Thousands Of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa
Occupied Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer today at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, amidst the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on access to the mosque.
Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation forces tightened their grip at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, deploying iron barriers, stopping young men, and checking their identity cards.
Following the arrival of the worshippers, the occupation forces arrested a person from inside the mosque during the Friday sermon.
Israeli authorities continue to deny thousands of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank access to Jerusalem for prayers at Al-Aqsa, requiring special permits to cross the military checkpoints encircling the city.
