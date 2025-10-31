Centrist D66 Confirmed As Dutch General Elections Winner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amsterdam: The centrist Democrats 66 (D66) party has emerged as the leading force in the Dutch parliamentary elections, securing 16.9 percent of the vote and narrowly surpassing the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), which garnered 16.8 percent, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

D66 won 26 seats in the 150-member House of Representatives, marking a significant gain from its previous standing.

PVV, meanwhile, saw a sharp decline, dropping from 37 seats to 26. The Labour Party came in third with 20 seats, followed by the Christian Democrats with 15. The remaining seats were distributed among centrist and liberal parties.

This fragmented outcome sets the stage for complex coalition negotiations, as a minimum of 76 seats is required to form a majority government.

By tradition, the leading party is granted the first opportunity to form a coalition, positioning D66 leader Rob Jetten as a potential candidate for prime minister.