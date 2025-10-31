Legacy In Action: Daddy Bruce's Vision Powers A Push From 2,500 To 5,000 Thanksgiving Baskets
Amid a federal shutdown, persistent food deserts in parts of Denver, and a growing number of working families struggling to afford essentials, demand remains high. Guided by this year's theme-Gather | Give | Grow-Epworth invites neighbors, companies, and congregations to turn generosity into meals at scale.
While every one of the 2,500 guaranteed baskets is already spoken for, our work doesn't stop there,” said Xiomara Yanique, Executive Director of The Epworth Foundation.“We remain committed to supporting families who are still waiting for help. This is a moment for Denver to come together once more and make sure no table is left empty and no family feels forgotten.
How to help now:
-Donate: Every $65 = 1 basket. New gifts directly increase total baskets above 2,500.
-Volunteer: Join packing and distribution crews to turn dollars into deliveries.
-Share: Spread the word with friends, faith groups, and workplaces.
Distribution Day: November 22, 2025, 9 AM at 1865 Bruce Randolph Ave, Denver, CO 80205
Hashtags: #GatherGiveGrow #DenverFeedAFamily #DaddyBruceRandolphMedia #epworthfoundation
