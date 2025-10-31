TIGER 21, Premier Peer Membership Network For Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals, Launches Two New Groups In India With Mumbai And Bengaluru

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India TIGER 21, the premier peer-to-peer community for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, has announced its expansion into India with the launch of three new Groups in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The global organization, whose 1,700+ Members collectively control over $200 billion in personal assets, has appointed three prominent Indian entrepreneurs to lead its India expansion: Vikaash Khdloya, Founder of Boundless Capital (Bengaluru 01 Chair), Pritam Doshi, Founder of Quark Solar (Mumbai 01 Chair), and entrepreneur-author Manoj Gursahani (Mumbai 02 Chair).



“India is at an inflection point for wealth preservation and purpose,” said Tim Daniels, President & CEO of TIGER 21.“As the country's ultra-wealthy population expands and new family offices emerge, there's a growing focus on governance, succession, and legacy. Our platform connects India's wealth creators with global peers who've navigated similar transitions, fostering a true exchange of ideas and experience.”



India's wealth ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation, with the number of ultra-high-net-worth families expected to rise from about 13,000 today to nearly 19,000 by 2028, according to industry data. The family-office landscape has expanded sevenfold since 2018 from roughly 45 to more than 300 as families formalize investment and governance structures.



A recent HSBC Global Private Banking report estimates that India's 334 billionaires are preparing to pass on around US$1.5 trillion in wealth over the next decade more than one-third of the nation's GDP illustrating the sheer scale of capital transition now underway and the growing importance of well-structured wealth transfer strategies.



TIGER 21 addresses this gap directly, by facilitating over 140 confidential peer meetings each month across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where Members present their complete asset allocations for group review, debate succession strategies, and share hard-won lessons on everything from next-generation wealth education to impact investing and ESG integration.



Unlike traditional wealth advisors or groups, TIGER 21's Groups are capped at 15 Members who meet monthly in confidential settings. Members present their entire financial lives (asset allocations, family dynamics, succession concerns) for peer review and feedback. The model has proven transformative; Members report better investment returns, stronger family governance, clearer succession plans, more purposeful philanthropy, and confidence navigating complex wealth decisions that traditional advisors often can't address.



For Indian Members, the value proposition is threefold: immediate access to 1,700+ global peers who've collectively navigated billions in wealth transfers, proven frameworks for professionalizing family offices, and cross-border investment insights that most Indian entrepreneurs can't access elsewhere.



The India launch follows TIGER 21's recent expansion into Lisbon, Milan, Dubai and Singapore. Through TIGER 21's global meeting network, Indian Members will engage in a dynamic exchange of best practices, contributing local insights to the global UHNW community while further developing India's own wealth ecosystem.



With India poised to become one of the world's largest wealth markets, TIGER 21's entry signals both the growth of the country's family office sector and its ultra-wealthy families in seeking world-class peer learning and governance frameworks.



About TIGER 21

TIGER 21 is the premier peer-to-peer learning network for ultra-high-net-worth wealth creators and preservers. With over 1,700 Members globally, TIGER 21 operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, facilitating over 140-member meetings each month. Its mission is to help successful wealth creators navigate the challenges and opportunities of wealth through confidential, high-trust learning Groups that draw on global expertise in investing, governance, and next-generation planning.