How Rural Health Care Is Being Impacted By The Federal Funding Landscape

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Approximately 20% of people in the U.S. live in a rural area, and they face unique health challenges, such as higher rates of diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. The recent changes to health care funding brought by the Big Beautiful Bill signed into law in early July are likely to impact rural areas adversely. Kimberly MacPherson, a health policy lecturer at UC Berkeley, highlights how rural health will be impacted.

Many have said that the American health care system is in crisis, and rural areas often take the brunt of the issues faced by the system. It is hard to imagine what hurdles entities like Astiva Health have to navigate in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN