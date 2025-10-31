Missionirnewsbreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) To Present AI-Driven Security And Robotics Solutions At ADNOC Workshop In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-powered security systems, announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) Workshop on AI Security, taking place Nov. 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The company will present its latest autonomous technologies-including off-road unmanned systems, autonomous mobile robots, and edge-based AI surveillance platforms-designed to enhance safety, automation, and situational awareness across oil and gas operations. Founder and CEO Fareed Aljawhari said the invitation underscores Micropolis' growing role in advancing robotics and AI for smarter, safer, and more sustainable energy-sector operations.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

