Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ): Alaska's Role Expands In Critical Minerals Security

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals and may include a paid advertisement.



U.S. government exploring creation of a $5 billion critical minerals fund amid supply chain concerns and rising demand

Alaska projects draw attention, with Graphite One extending warrants to Bering Straits Native Corp. for its Graphite Creek development Trilogy Metals' Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) position the company as a key domestic source of copper, cobalt, zinc, and other strategic metals

Critical minerals have become more than just a matter of industrial demand; they are now central to national security policy. Growing electrification, renewable energy deployment, and defense applications are driving structural demand for metals such as copper, cobalt, graphite, and rare earths. At the same time, global supply chains remain heavily dependent on China for both processing and overseas mine investments, creating long-term vulnerability for the United States.

Trilogy Metals at the Center of U.S. Copper Security

Within this context, Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) stands out for its significant holdings in the Ambler Mining District of Northwest Alaska. Through Ambler Metals LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with South32, the company is advancing the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”), which...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/TMQ

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN