Miningnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Poised For Dual Value Creation From Market Demand, Domestic Policy

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) is emerging as a key player at the intersection of national security and critical mineral supply amid growing U.S. urgency to reduce dependence on China for essential resources. Its 50%-owned Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Alaska-rich in copper, zinc, cobalt, and lead-align with a broader federal pivot toward supporting domestic mining, highlighted by a historic visit from the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and increasing Pentagon interest in securing strategic materials. With robust reserves, a $1.5 billion project valuation, and strong state and federal backing, Trilogy is positioned to benefit from market demand and shifting U.S. policy, especially as the proposed Ambler Access Road gains recognition as vital infrastructure for mineral security.

About Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

About MiningNewsWire

