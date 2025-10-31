Breast Screening Reminder For Women In Qatar Aged 4569

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is reminding women aged 45 to 69 to book their regular breast cancer screening.

PHCC announced on its social media channels the launch of this year's awareness campaign, encouraging women in Qatar, both citizens and residents, to undergo a breast screening (mammogram) once every three years. This applies to women who have no symptoms and have not had a mammogram in the past three years.

Breast cancer is still the most common cancer among women in Qatar, but early detection can make all the difference, with survival rates reaching up to 100% when diagnosed early. A mammogram, an X-ray of the breast, is one of the most accurate ways to detect changes, and while the radiation exposure is tiny, the life-saving benefits are huge.

Women can book their screening by calling the PHCC Breast Cancer Screening Call Center at 8001112, Sunday to Thursday, from 9am to 3pm. Screenings are available at Muaither, Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, and Al Wakrah Health Centers.

Experts also recommend maintaining a healthy weight, exercising at least three times a week, and breastfeeding when possible, as these can all help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Early detection saves lives. Schedule your screening today and take charge of your health.