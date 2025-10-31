Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minor Girl Rescued After Falling Into Well In Helmand

2025-10-31 02:00:30
LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Defense's rescue team has rescued a six-year-old girl after she fell into a 100-meter deep well last night in the Nowzad district of southern Helmand province.

A press release from the 215th Al-Azm Corps in Helmand said that a six-year-old girl fell into a well last night in the Nowzad district.

The girl was rescued alive from the well by the Ministry of Defense's technical rescue team.

The girl's health condition is stable but she has been transferred to a local health center for treatment.

