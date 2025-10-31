63 Cases Related To Women's Rights Resolved In A Week: Movv

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Hearing Complaints (MoVV) resolved 63 cases related to women's rights this week.

The ministry in a press release on social media platform X said the cases included 28 cases of violence against women.

It said five cases were about denial of inheritance right, 9 cases were about forced marriage, six non-payment of dowry, six non-payment of alimony, four cases were about divorce and five cases were about marriage of underage girls.

During the same period, the ministry's ombudsmen referred 422 people suffering from mental disorders in Helmand and Ghazni provinces to the relevant departments of the Red Crescent Society for treatment.

The Ministry of Vice and Virtue added that during the same period seven sorcerers were arrested and 26 cases of hostility and conflict were resolved and 62 awareness meetings were held with traders and businessmen.

ma