Cord Media Earns Two Prestigious Gold Davey Awards For The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Campaign
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cord Media Company, a leading regional marketing firm working with clients nationwide, is proud to announce that its extensive work for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix has been honored with two Gold Davey Awards: one for“Integrated Campaign” and one for the“Website” category. These prestigious international awards recognize outstanding creative achievements from boutique agencies and small creative firms around the world.
Cord Media's collaboration with The Thermal Club for the INDYCAR Grand Prix was a massive, multi-dimensional effort encompassing months of creative strategy, design, production, and on-site event support. The team was tasked with developing the entire marketing identity and brand presentation for the inaugural event, which brought the world's top INDYCAR racers to the Coachella Valley.
“This project was one of the most complex and rewarding campaigns our agency has ever undertaken,” said Jonas Udcoff, CEO of Cord Media.“Our entire team poured their heart into every element from strategy, to creative, digital, media, and production, to make sure the event was world-class from start to finish. Winning two Gold Davey Awards for this work is a huge honor, and I couldn't be prouder of our team and our partners at The Thermal Club.”
Cord Media created a full brand guide and new visual identity for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, setting the tone across every medium. The agency developed collateral materials, sell sheets, and sponsorship decks, designed artwork for VIP badges and parking credentials, and produced digital assets including a ticketing website, online graphics, and video content. Cord also wrote, edited, and designed a comprehensive 100+ page event program, managed media placements, and executed press outreach and graphics for social campaigns leading up to and throughout the event.
Their creative reach extended across every touchpoint including, billboards, display ads, e-blasts, merchandise design, event signage, A-frames, window clings, table tents, and step-and-repeat backdrops, ensuring a seamless and elevated experience for fans, sponsors, and teams alike. Cord's video team also produced a 30-second broadcast commercial and a several video news releases. Commercial:
“The team at Cord Media went above and beyond for us,” said Tim Rogers, CEO and Founder of The Thermal Club.“From the earliest stages of planning to race weekend itself, they handled every detail with creativity, professionalism, and precision. Their partnership was instrumental in the success of The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, and we couldn't be happier with the result and the recognition their work has received.”
In addition to its award-winning work for The Thermal Club, Cord Media also created a new website and a:30 video on their fried chicken for the nine Tower Market stores throughout the Coachella Valley. The agency's expertise extends beyond the desert, representing several internationally recognized events such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival and The American Express® PGA TOUR golf tournament.
Cord Media also partners with indiGO Auto Group, providing comprehensive marketing strategy, branding, and creative support for the luxury automotive retailer's 27 locations across the United States. From Aston Martin and Bentley to Porsche and Rolls-Royce, Cord Media develops high-impact campaigns that capture the essence of each brand while maintaining cohesive storytelling across indiGO's nationwide portfolio and offering end-to-end solutions including digital marketing, video production, and event branding.
For more information about Cord Media, visit or call (760) 834-8599.
About Cord Media:
Cord Media is an award-winning, full-service advertising and marketing agency, providing strategic planning, graphic design, television and radio production, public relations, digital solutions, website design and development, social media management, media buying, and account management, all in-house. Cord Media's main office is located at 43645 Monterey Ave. Suite D, Palm Desert, CA and can be reached by phone at (760) 834-8599.
About The Davey Awards:
The Davey Awards is an international awards program, honoring outstanding marketing and creative work exclusively from small shops, boutique agencies, internal creative teams and independent creators. The media types honored include Websites, Design & Print, Video, Advertising & Marketing, Mobile Apps & Sites, Social Media, Branded Entertainment, Emerging Tech and Podcasts. The awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).
