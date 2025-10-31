403
Blue Fusion Offers Advanced Replacement Solution For Ibase And Ibase Server Customers
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blue Fusion Technologies, a U.S. Veteran-Owned Disabled Small Business, announced it will offer its innovative software at a discount to support users of iBase who can no longer receive support on older versions of Analyst's Notebook.
Blue Fusion is a disruptive analytics platform that provides advanced functionality across all areas of analytics for military and DoD applications. With its patented ability to connect to any data source, such as iBase, OSINT/PAI, social media, or legacy data sets and search them all with one click, Blue Fusion allows analysts to access their data in real time, 24/7, and visualize their data in a single pane of glass in seconds, making them 80 to 90% more effective. The product is installed on the client's server. It is completely agnostic at the data source, visualization, and storage layers, allowing for highly customized intelligence platforms and making it one of the most significant improvements for analysts in decades.
Blue Fusion delivers significant value as an enterprise installation, providing a centralized repository for analyst data, geospatial federated searches, and scheduled and automated queries and alerts from connected technologies and sensors. The product comes with a free connector marketplace of over 50 cutting-edge databases, including OSINT Combine, Chainalysis, HYAS, Sayari, LexisNexis, TLO Clear, Whooster, and more, as well as free training.
“There is no reason for i2 ANB and iBase customers to worry about support for older versions of their software,” said Blue Fusion Chief Executive Officer Bruce Parkman.“Blue Fusion can replace older versions of i2 at a greatly reduced cost while integrating existing iBase servers and data. Allowing users to maintain their iBase installations while upgrading their analytical capabilities with federated searches, dynamic queries, and more-saving both time and money.”
For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact.... Blue Fusion is available directly or through its worldwide reseller network.
About Blue Fusion Technologies
The company's award-winning, patented Blue Fusion technology delivers federated“no-code” search and alerting capabilities, enabling analysts to connect to any disparate data source and integrate results into visualization tools like i2 Analyst's Notebook-all within a single pane of glass. Blue Fusion helps analysts save up to 80% of their time while improving data access, efficiency, and situational awareness.
