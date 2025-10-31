Alphaton Capital Kicks Off Global World Tour With Investor Breakfast At Nasdaq Marketsite

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to Feature Brittany Kaiser, Enzo Villani, and Michael Terpin Introducing“A New Frontier in Open Finance”

New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON ), a specialized digital asset treasury company accelerating the growth of The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, today announced the launch of its global World Tour with an Investor Breakfast Meeting at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Monday, November 3, 2025.





The exclusive event -“Introducing AlphaTON Capital: A New Frontier in Open Finance” - will feature presentations by Brittany Kaiser (CEO), Enzo Villani (Chairman & Chief Investment Officer), and Michael Terpin (Independent Board Member). Together, they will outline AlphaTON's mission to bridge institutional finance with the growing TON ecosystem and to bring Web3 access to over 1 billion users inside the world's fastest-growing messaging platform, Telegram.



$71 million raised to accelerate AlphaTON's global strategy

First TON Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) focused on M&A and ecosystem investments

Expansion into gaming, DeFi, and Web3 accessibility Led by Brittany Kaiser, global data-rights activist and CEO

The Investor Breakfast Agenda will feature opening remarks by Brittany Kaiser, a market and investment strategy update from Enzo Villani, and a keynote on capital innovation and digital finance trends by Michael Terpin. The program concludes with a fireside chat exploring the future of money, governance, and law in the era of AI and blockchain.

“AlphaTON represents a new frontier in open finance,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “We're building a bridge between institutional capital and the TON ecosystem - empowering the next generation of global users through transparency, access, and innovation.”

About AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and potential strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATON.

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, clinical development timelines, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; and other factors described in "Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

AlphaTON Capital Corp

...

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

...

(212) 741-5106 X 216





CONTACT: Richard Laermer alphaton (at)