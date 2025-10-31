403
RETSY Showcases Exclusive Conversations With Luxury Real Estate Leaders In New Podcast Episodes
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RETSY, Arizona's premier luxury real estate brokerage, has announced new episodes of The RETSY Podcast, featuring insightful conversations with leading voices in real estate, business, and lifestyle. Hosted by RETSY Founding Partners Chris Morrison and Matthew Morrison, the podcast continues to offer an inside look at trends shaping the luxury real estate market and the vision of innovators driving the industry forward.
This month, RETSY highlights these three episodes:
.Why Who You Work With Matters: Connie Colla on the Power of Telling Clients What They Need to Hear
A familiar face to many from her decades as a news anchor and TV host, RETSY agent Connie Colla shares her inspiring perspective on building meaningful relationships, overcoming challenges, and staying true to what matters most.
.Paul Nicoletti: From Door Knocks to Million Dollar Deals
Tired of working 7 to 7 and missing out on life, RETSY Agent Paul Nicoletti took a leap into real estate. With nothing but handwritten letters and relentless door knocking, he turned frustration into 40+ transactions in Arcadia.
.Relationships, Reputation, and Real Estate: Julie Rohr's Formula for Success
RETSY Founding Partner and half of the powerhouse ROCO Homes team, Julie Rohr shares how listening, problem-solving, and simply answering the phone became the cornerstones of her success, and why they remain the secret to thriving in a competitive market.
“Each guest on The RETSY Podcast brings a story that challenges the status quo and redefines what's possible, not just in real estate, but in any field shaped by vision and drive,” said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner at RETSY.“By unveiling the strategies and principles that have guided these remarkable leaders, we hope to inspire our listeners to think bigger, act boldly, and pursue their own paths to success.”
Upcoming Guests
In addition to the latest episodes, RETSY will continue to feature distinguished voices in upcoming shows, including:
.Nathan Anderson, Owner of Rebuild the Block
.Chrissy Heller of The Morrison Team, RETSY Partner
.Siena Koppelman, RETSY Partner
About The RETSY Podcast
The RETSY Podcast is a thought leadership platform created by RETSY to highlight the movers, shakers, and tastemakers of Arizona's luxury real estate space. Each episode shines a light on industry perspectives, emerging market trends, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation in the real estate sector. Video episodes of The RETSY Podcast are streamed via YouTube and available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
About RETSY
Founded in 2020, RETSY is the fastest-growing high-end brokerage in Arizona's history, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of the state's most respected agents. RETSY ranked #1 in Average Sales Price on RealTrends rankings of Best Brokerages in Arizona with over $1B in sales volume. As the exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage in Arizona, RETSY delivers unmatched global exposure for premier properties, reaching millions of buyers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in sales in 2024 alone and the highest in-house support staff per agent in Arizona, RETSY provides its agents with the tools and resources to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers alike.
About Forbes Global Properties
The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties is an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world's most exceptional properties.
